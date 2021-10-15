Scarinci Hollenbeck Named by NJBIZ as 2021 Top 250 Privately-Held Company

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is honored to be included in the NJBIZ 2021 Top 250 Private Companies List, which recognizes the top privately-held companies in New Jersey.

As NJBIZ highlighted, "2020 was chaotic and dramatically different than any year in recent memory." Scarinci Hollenbeck is proud to be ranked #126 on the list of companies NJBIZ dubbed the "biggest movers and shakers during the pandemic last year."

Scarinci Hollenbeck is honored to be included in the NJBIZ 2021 Top 250 Private Companies List, which recognizes the top privately-held companies in New Jersey.

In 2020-2021, during difficult local and national economic circumstances, Scarinci Hollenbeck increased profits, expanded several practices areas, and welcomed talented new attorneys to the firm.

"We are honored to be named alongside New Jersey's best companies," remarked Founding & Managing Partner Donald Scarinci , who attributed the firm's continued success to having a solid plan to weather the pandemic. "We are proud that most of the employees furloughed earlier in the pandemic are working again," he stated.

Scarinci also noted that the firm's diverse practice groups were well-positioned to help other New Jersey businesses meet the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. "Even though our attorneys were largely working remotely, they collaborated to help fellow New Jersey businesses successfully navigate the rapidly evolving economic and legal landscape."

NJBIZ, the state's leading business journal, annually publishes its ranking of New Jersey's privately-held businesses, which evaluates companies based on employee headcount, growth, and revenue. In addition to the firm's recognition, NJBIZ ranked Donald Scarinci #7 on its annual Law Power 50 list this July.

You can find NJBIZ's full 2021 Top 250 Private Companies List in the August 23, 2021, digital edition of NJBIZ, which is available for subscribers here: https://njbiz.com/aug-23-2021-edition-of-njbiz/

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Related Links

https://scarincihollenbeck.com

