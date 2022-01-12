Scarinci Hollenbeck Recognizes Two Attorneys Named 2021 Top Latino Lawyers

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner Ramon E. Rivera and Counsel Jorge R. de Armas were both recognized as 2021 Top Latino Lawyers by Latino Leaders Magazine. The pair are recognized among lawyers across the country honored for their involvement in the community, reputation for successful outcomes, and impressive career track. The firm congratulates both attorneys for their well-deserved recognition.

You can read Latino Leaders Magazine's 2021 Top Latino Lawyers list at: https://issuu.com/latinoleadersmagazine/docs/v22n6-nov-dec_21

About the Attorneys

Ramon E. Rivera serves as Partner and Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Labor and Employment practice group. He focuses much of his practice on Labor and Employment matters in both the public and private sector on behalf of management, with a focus on the resolution of employment disputes, collective bargaining, employee grievances, EEOC complaints, and other workplace issues. In addition, Mr. Rivera also represents public entities as general, special and labor counsel providing guidance on a myriad of issues.

You can learn more about Mr. Rivera at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorney/ramon-e-rivera

Jorge R. de Armas , Counsel, is a member of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Public Law group. He has over seventeen years of experience and demonstrated ability in the representation of individual, corporate, and public sector clients, with a focus on the representation of municipalities, counties, authorities and school boards.

You can learn more about Mr. de Armas at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorney/jorge-r-de-armas

