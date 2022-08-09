Scarinci Moving Law Firm to Amenities-Rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, NJ

Donald Scarinci Takes Worklife Balance Commitment to Next Level for Firm Employees with Move to Overlook Corporate Center

LYNDHURST, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck has announced that as of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, it will be fully operational out of its new office located on the 9th floor of the amenities-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, NJ.

The Overlook Corporate Center (the Overlook) is designated as a Class A office space after its recent multi-million-dollar upgrades. The property, regarded as one of the most premier office spaces in North Jersey, boasts a variety of premium amenities including a full-service cafeteria, a fitness center, a yoga studio, EV charging stations, access to lush terraces, and more. The interior includes a 360-degree view of the surrounding New Jersey landscape and NYC skyline while providing staff and visitors with an abundance of natural light. In addition, the Overlook sits in the middle of three major routes, providing easy access to all Northern points of New Jersey, Manhattan, and Newark International Airport.

"Our work-life balance committee spent considerable time searching for a space that complements our quality-of-life agenda. Our attorneys have the option to work from home. However, if they chose to be in the office, we wanted it to be in a place that creates an environment for a productive day. The Overlook Corporate Center is just that," stated Ronald Reisner, J.S.C. (Ret.), Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Work-Life Balance Committee.

Work-life balance is a key component of Scarinci Hollenbeck's firm culture. The combination of premium amenities and a central office location is a major factor in the firm's expansion and commitment to effectively serving its clients.

"Clients are demanding both quality and value," stated Donald Scarinci. "Prioritizing work-life balance and using the many amenities that 150 Clove Road offers our employees creates a more pleasant and more productive workplace that will enhance the client experience that our clients have come to expect," he continued.

Please be advised that there will be no disruption of service. Scarinci Hollenbeck's contact information, such as email addresses and phone numbers, will remain the same. For any questions regarding the move, contact the attorney with whom you work, or call us at 201-896-4100.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

Contact: Peter Moeller

Telephone: 201-896-4100

Email: [email protected]

