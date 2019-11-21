SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard
Nov 21, 2019, 16:56 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/SCARPA-North-America-Recalls-Ski-Boots-Due-to-Fall-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's Ski Boots
Hazard: The ski boot shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair. SCARPA is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Consumer Contact:
SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at www.scarpa.com and click on "Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Ski Boot Recall" for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 4,200 (in addition, 1,200 were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall involves the Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's Ski Boots.
The Maestrale style numbers are #12047/501.1 and can be identified by their orange color, and the "SCARPA" name on lower-outside shell and "Maestrale" model name on upper/outside cuff. The Maestrale RS style numbers are #12046/501.1 and can be identified by their white, black and lime color, and the "SCARPA" name on lower-outside shell and "Maestrale RS" model name on upper/outside cuff.
Incidents/Injuries: SCARPA has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.scarpa.com from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.
Importer: SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
Manufacturer: Calzaturificio S.C.A.R.P.A. S.P.A., of Italy
Manufactured in: Italy
In Conjunction With: Canada
Health Canada's press release is available at: Health Canada's press release is available at https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/71521r-eng.php
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Recall Number: 20-029
