SCB Global Java Holdings Appoints Chief Executive Officer; Acquires White Tale Coffee

DENVER, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB Global Java Holdings, LLC ("SCB Global Java") announces the appointment of Robert Novick as Chief Executive Officer and the acquisition of White Tale Coffee ("White Tale").

White Tale Coffee

Mr. Novick joins SCB Global Java after co-founding and transacting Envision Business Consulting (Strong-Bridge Envision), a regional business consultancy focused on strategy, business process, and human capital for the Fortune 1000. As Managing Partner of Envision, he led the organization through periods of significant growth, ultimately being recognized twice on Inc. 500's list of Fastest Growing Companies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join SCB Global Java. Our leadership team, advisors, and brands position us for significant growth and an exciting future," said Novick. "Rob's extensive experience leading, growing, and advising businesses, especially those in the CPG and beverage industries, is exactly what we were looking for in the leader of our premium coffee holding company," said Russ Matthews, President of SCB Global Capital Management.

White Tale, located in Denver, CO, offers premium single-origin coffee primarily through an e-commerce subscription platform at whitetalecoffee.com. As part of the acquisition the founders of White Tale will retain an ongoing ownership interest SCB Global Java. The acquisition of White Tale marks the third investment for SCB Global Java Holdings.

"We are very excited to announce the acquisition of White Tale Coffee. The brand and brand promise that White Tale has created fills a very important segment of SCB Global Java's premium coffee ecosystem," said Novick.

"We are also excited to leverage the direct-to-consumer technology platform that White Tale has developed. In today's environment it's critical to differentiate and reach consumers on their terms. This unique platform will allow us to not only introduce more people to White Tale, but also to expand the direct to consumer offerings among our other specialty coffee brands."

Nico Anzellini and Tomás Gutiérrez, the founders of White Tale Coffee, said, "We are very much looking forward to being part of the SCB Global Java family. The premium coffee platform that they are building appealed to us, as they respect the individuality of each brand, while bringing economies of scale to a number of functional areas that are challenges for standalone businesses."

About White Tale Coffee



White Tale was founded in 2016 with a mission to help people "do coffee better" by providing premium single-origin small batch coffee from around the world. The company's founders hail from Colombia and created White Tale to tell "the story behind the perfect cup" by educating consumers about the journey from origin to cup. The company has developed an e-commerce platform that primarily offers premium coffee subscriptions and also allows for one-time purchases. In addition, White Tale provides its coffee to a select group of wholesale customers.

About SCB Global Java Holdings

SCB Global Java Holdings, LLC is a specialty holding company managed by SCB Global Capital Management, LLC and formed exclusively for the purpose of acquiring and making non-control investments in premium and specialty coffees and related products. Its prior investments include Caribbean Coffee Company and Bona Fide Nitro Coffee & Tea. SCB Global Java Holdings is focused on building a coffee business with proprietary brands to meet continued demand for premium, artisanal craft coffee.

