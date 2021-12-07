SCCE Releases SCCE Compliance 101, Third Edition: A Compliance and Ethics Primer
Dec 07, 2021, 12:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is pleased to announce the release of the newly updated SCCE Compliance 101, Third Edition. A quick and easy primer on effective compliance practices, this guide offers a concise overview of compliance programs, how they operate, and the compliance officer's role.
SCCE Compliance 101, Third Edition was written by experienced compliance professionals, Debbie Troklus and Sheryl Vacca, and contains insights into best practices for building and maintaining effective compliance programs. This updated edition features all new chapters, sample policies and forms, and further resources to explore. Compliance professionals can use this book to gain a better understanding of compliance program basics, educate staff, or inform board members about their organization's program.
Get guidance and insights on:
- Benefits and administration of a compliance program
- Government oversight, guidance, and laws
- Risk assessment, monitoring, and auditing
- Communication, training, and education
- Investigations, addressing noncompliance, and remediation
- Program assessment and measuring effectiveness
Purchasing options include one year of online access, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle. The online version of SCCE Compliance 101, Third Edition is provided through COSMOS®, SCCE's online content platform.
To purchase or get more information, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/SCCE-Comp-101
About SCCE
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals currently serving over 6,500 members in 100+ countries. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries.
SCCE is dedicated to supporting the compliance and ethics profession, offering 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.
Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.
SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)
