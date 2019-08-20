SCCE will honor recipients of the 2019 International Compliance & Ethics Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Annual International Compliance & Ethics Awards will be presented to recipients at the 2019 Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI). Hosted by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), this year's CEI is held September 15-18 in National Harbor, MD.

Since first presented in 2005, the International Compliance & Ethics Awards have been bestowed on colleagues and peers for their tireless efforts in furthering the compliance and ethics profession. The awards recognize those who have made a significant contribution to this growing field. Representatives from SCCE and the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) select the award recipients.

"Each year these awards help us to honor those who make significant contributions to the compliance and ethics profession." said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA. "These contributions often go unrecognized, so this gives us an opportunity to celebrate our peers and the progress we have made in compliance and ethics."

2019 Compliance & Ethics Award Recipients:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. They were selected for this award because of their imaginative and innovative ethics training. Visit their website at www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/index.html.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the world business organisation, a representative body that speaks with authority on behalf of (and to) businesses of all sizes from all sectors all over the world. The ICC as a body was founded in 1919 and now represents over 6 million companies, chambers of commerce and business associations in more than 130 countries. The mission of the ICC's Commission on Competition is to promote free and competitive markets, and as part of that Commission, the ICC's Task Force on Antitrust Compliance and Advocacy has diligently engaged in advocacy with both antitrust agencies and businesses around the world over more than a decade on the importance of business ethics and compliance to achieve business with integrity in society. Visit their website at https://iccwbo.org.

About CEI

CEI is the primary education and networking event for compliance and ethics professionals worldwide and across all industries. Each year we host more than 1,600 attendees from 40 countries. This year's event features 150+ speakers, 100+ sessions, and exhibit hall with solution providers, and numerous networking events. Sessions offered at the Compliance & Ethics Institute not only identify the challenges, but also point to solutions that can help create more effective compliance and ethics programs. For more information, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2019cei

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is a non-profit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

