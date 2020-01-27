SCCG Management and Golden Race Announce Partnership to bring Virtual Sports and Betting Solutions to the US Gaming Markets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Race partners with SCCG Management to make their award-winning virtual sports betting technologies to US operators.

Martin Wachter, Golden Race CEO and Founder, said, "Golden Race, the global leader in Virtual Sports with a strong focus in the North American market, is aiming to grow its presence in the US Native and Non-tribal gaming markets. To that extent, we are delighted to announce our partnership with SCCG Management, which will represent us in the US Native American gaming market. We are looking forward to working in collaboration with their team to provide a comprehensive range of products packed with unique and innovative features."

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management's Managing Partner, said, "It is rare that a category's business leader is also its key innovator. Golden Race's products have compelling and distinct value to the US gaming markets. In our never-ending mission to serve and engage customers through the experiences they love, Golden Race products are a perfect fit. Virtual Sporting Events and Wagering let race and sports enthusiasts engage with their favorite content, even when traditional events are dark. Golden Race, and the technologies they supply to the industry, allow operators to increase their ability to say, 'yes,' to customers who are looking for engagement, anywhere, anytime."

ABOUT GOLDEN RACE

Golden Race provides land-based and online operators reliable, cost-effective solutions to engage customers 24/7 in entertaining and innovative gaming experiences. Golden Race content offer includes 3D football action, pre-recorded video races, poker, keno, and LIVE streaming lotto. In 2019, Golden Race was recognized at the SBC Awards in the following categories: Leader of the Year - Supplier, and Best Virtual Sports Product. Golden Race has been awarded membership to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and development of worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

CONTACT

Stephen Crystal

SCCG Management, LLC

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

http://sccgmanagement.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/

+1 702 427-9354

George Vonapartis

Regional Director, North America

Golden Race

gvonapartis@goldenrace.com

http://goldenrace.com

SOURCE SCCG Management, LLC

Related Links

http://sccgmanagement.com

