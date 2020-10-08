Scent lovers rejoice! Experience Purpl Lux, a monthly subscription for lovers of ALL things fragrance!

DEER PARK, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance.com, online since 1997 and the leading online retailer of genuine brand name fragrances and beauty products, has launched a new subscription service that's connecting discerning fragrance shoppers with a fun and affordable way to discover new fragrances. Each month, members will receive ONE 8ml / 0.27 oz travel atomizer sprayer (good for approximately 30 days) filled with a genuine brand-named fragrance.

Consumers ask for trial sized products to test before investing in full sized bottles. Purpl Lux creates that solution. Tweet this Introducing Purpl Lux

Purpl Lux is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of travel sized fragrances to doorsteps across America. It's a great way to try scents, discover favorites, build a wardrobe and avoid paying top dollar for full bottles of fragrances. The service offers subscribers access to over 600 designer fragrances for as little as $9.95 per month (with annual subscription).

Subscribers can choose to pre-pay annually for $9.95/month or pay monthly for $14.95/month. All fragrances are genuine, from their original bottle and repackage into a beautiful, convenient case, ideal for travel and great for your purse. Our travel sprayers offer convenience and versatility.

Fragrance.com recognized the benefits of offering a subscription service to customers in order for them to be able to try and enjoy over 600 fragrance products on a regular basis, growing their fragrance wardrobes, trying new scents without committing to large bottle purchases, enabling easy travel safe packaging and creating a community buzz.

According to Jason Apfel, CEO of Fragrance.com, "The successful launch of Purpl Lux enables our fragrance community to benefit from the wide array of fragrances we carry at a lower initial purchase price. We are completely engrossed in the fragrance community and very often hear consumers ask for trial sized products to test before investing in full sized bottles. Purpl Lux not only creates that solution but gives fragrance lovers a way to build out their fragrance wardrobe."

To learn more visit: https://www.fragrancenet.com/subscriptions

SOURCE FragranceNet.com, Inc.

