ScentAir® Expands Into The Japanese Market

For 20 years, ScentAir has developed innovative technology to effectively scent commercial spaces and transform the way brands communicate with customers. Businesses across three continents, in 119 countries, have incorporated ScentAir technology to connect with customers. The arrival of ScentAir in Tokyo accelerates the growth of the organization and underscores its position as the global leader in scent marketing.

"We're grateful to the Reliance team for the long partnership we've fostered together and are excited to welcome them to the ScentAir family," said Brian Edwards, CRO of ScentAir. "As ScentAir continues to expand, our ever-growing global reach will empower more businesses to harness the power of human connection through scent. We're looking forward to collaborating with Japanese brands and bringing them the best of the scent marketing industry."

To learn how scent marketing can transform your business please visit ScentAir.com.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

SOURCE ScentAir

Related Links

https://www.scentair.com

