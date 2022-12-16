Scented candles market 2023-2027, A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global scented candles market size is estimated to grow by USD 758.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scented Candles Market 2023-2027

Global scented candles market - Parent market analysis

The reports categorize the global scented candles market as a part of the global household products market, which covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global scented candles market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global scented candles market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global scented candles market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, distribution channel (offline and online), product (container-based, pillars, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel generates revenues from specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores. Players are expanding their stores in the local and regional markets to fuel sales through offline channels. Scented candle manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which intensifies market competition. Retailers are introducing new businesses, wider assortments, pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. Such initiatives will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global scented candles market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global scented candles market.

Europe will account for 30% of the global scented candles market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for fancy candles during festive seasons and holidays such as Easter and Christmas, an area that is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. The continuous and steady rise in consumers' awareness regarding the ingredients used in scented candles has played a major role in driving the demand for scented candles. Additionally, many vendors operating in the market are clearly mentioning the ingredients used to produce scented candles. Such transparency and disclosure will have a positive impact on the market.

Download a Sample Report

Global scented candles market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing investment in household interiors is notably driving the market growth.

Growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, rising employment, and a progressive rise in investments are some of the factors that are driving new residential construction activities.

Moreover, sustained political support in the form of affordable loans and tax waiver schemes also plays a crucial role in boosting the demand for new houses. Consequently, investment in household interiors has also been increasing.

Scented candles play a pivotal role in increasing the aesthetic appeal of residential interior designs. In recent years, many countries have made sustained progress toward eco-friendly housing that offers minimum usage of energy. This initiative may further promote the demand for eco-friendly home decor products, including scented candles.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the e-commerce market is a key trend in the market. The growth of the e-commerce market and globalization and liberalization policies have simplified cross-border trade and led to the growing trend of B2B and B2C business. Advances in technology, coupled with increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services across the globe.

The growth of the e-commerce market and globalization and liberalization policies have simplified cross-border trade and led to the growing trend of B2B and B2C business. Advances in technology, coupled with increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services across the globe. The gradual shift in customer spending and shopping habits has amplified the growth potential of the e-commerce market. The growth of information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies has expanded the customer base, thereby creating lucrative growth prospects for key market vendors.

Factors such as the advent of social media, increasing Internet penetration, and the growing adoption of smartphones have allowed reliable access to a wide range of products and have helped customers choose the best in-home decor, including scented candles.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Stiff competition from the unorganized sector is the major challenge impedine market growth.

The market is mainly composed of two segments, namely, the organized and unorganized sectors. The organized sector mainly comprises big retailers or manufacturers that have the necessary permits and follow strict rules and regulations; on the other hand, the unorganized sector includes small retailers or manufacturers that are not registered with the government.

Thus, the global scented candles market is highly fragmented and unorganized. Venturing into a candle-making business does not require immense capital or investment. This encourages small companies or small retailers to enter the business and leads to the proliferation of sub-standard or duplicate products.

Owing to the presence of a large number of unorganized players, consumers can purchase sub-standard products as they are unable to differentiate between the original and duplicate candles. This hampers the profit margins of the established vendors.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this scented candles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Scented Candles Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Scented Candles Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Scented Candles Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Scented Candles Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The candle market size is forecasted to grow by USD 2 .93 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (container-based, pillars, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

size is forecasted to grow by .93 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (container-based, pillars, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). The decorative candles retail market size is forecasted to grow by USD 1.94 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Scented Candles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 758.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archipelago, Bolsius International BV, Conscious Candle Co., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diptyque Distribution LLC, GALA GROUP GMBH, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Lalique Group SA, MVP Group International Inc., NEST Fragrances, Paddywax LLC, Prolitec, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ScentAir Technologies LLC, Seda France, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Welburn Candles Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., and S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staple market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Scented Candles Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Scented Candles Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Container based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Container based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Pillars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pillars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bolsius International BV

Exhibit 112: Bolsius International BV - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bolsius International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bolsius International BV - Key offerings

12.4 Conscious Candle Co.

Exhibit 115: Conscious Candle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Conscious Candle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Conscious Candle Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Diptyque Distribution LLC

Exhibit 118: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Key offerings

12.6 GALA GROUP GMBH

Exhibit 121: GALA GROUP GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 122: GALA GROUP GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: GALA GROUP GMBH - Key offerings

12.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Lalique Group SA

Exhibit 129: Lalique Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Lalique Group SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Lalique Group SA - Key offerings

12.9 MVP Group International Inc.

Exhibit 132: MVP Group International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: MVP Group International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: MVP Group International Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 NEST Fragrances

Exhibit 135: NEST Fragrances - Overview



Exhibit 136: NEST Fragrances - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: NEST Fragrances - Key offerings

12.11 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 138: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 143: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

12.13 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Exhibit 147: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 ScentAir Technologies LLC

Exhibit 150: ScentAir Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: ScentAir Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: ScentAir Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Seda France

Exhibit 153: Seda France - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 154: Seda France - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 155: Seda France - Key offerings

12.16 The Bridgewater Candle Co.

Exhibit 156: The Bridgewater Candle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Bridgewater Candle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Bridgewater Candle Co. - Key offerings

12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 159: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio