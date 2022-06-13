Scented Candles Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.46 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant share

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here .

Key Segments

The scented candles market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online).

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment had a significant share of the market in 2021. However, the revenue generated from the offline distribution channel segment has been declining due to the increasing preference for online shopping. Hence, vendors are adopting the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales from offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience. The adoption of such strategies is helping vendors increase their market shares and expand the consumer base.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global scented candles market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 34% of the global market share. The growth of the scented candles market in APAC can be attributed to increasing consumer spending on aesthetic home fragrances such as scented candles in the region. China will emerge as the key market for scented candles in APAC. The market will observe a faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Market Dynamics

The scented candles market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investment in household interiors. Globally, consumer spending on household interiors is increasing significantly. For instance, the global consumer expenditure on household interiors grew at a CAGR of more than 5% between 2012 and 2017. Besides, the number of new residential construction activities across the globe is steadily increasing owing to growing disposable incomes, rapid industrialization, rising urbanization, and increasing employment opportunities. All these factors are increasing the demand for a wide range of interior decorative products, including scented candles, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor Landscape

The scented candles market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors and a few well-established players. Vendors are adopting several growth strategies such as new and innovative product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Bolsius International BV: The company offers a wide range of scented candles such as True Scents fragranced glasses small, True Scents fragrance maxilights, and others.

Bridgewater Candle Co.: The company offers a wide range of scented candles such as Jar Candle Sweet Grace, Jar Candles Orange, and others.

Diptyque SAS: The company offers a wide range of scented candles such as Limited-Edition Pine Tree candle, Limited-Edition Holiday pastry candle, and others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the scented candles market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Scented Candles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bolsius International BV

Bridgewater Candle Co.

Diptyque SAS

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Nest Fragrances LLC

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

ScentAir Technologies LLC

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

