Scenthound Ignites Franchise Growth with Impressive Start in 2021

"After I opened my first Scenter with record-breaking membership numbers, my excitement about the Scenthound brand and expanding its reach grew stronger," stated current franchisee Bill Gray of Scenthound Northern Atlanta. "Scenthound's proven business model works, they have been very supportive partners, and most importantly, we will be helping to keep more dogs across the nation clean, comfortable and healthy."

Scenthound plans to open six additional locations by Q2 of this year bringing the total to 16 locations, a 167% increase! This will include two locations in the Miami, FL area, one in Gainesville, FL, one location in Lake Worth, FL, one in Atlanta, GA, and one location in Las Vegas, NV.

The brand attributes some of its recent success to its unique, recession-proof model that has remained strong, even during the pandemic, as locations have stayed open and operating. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance all dogs need: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth. By providing preventive care services that are critical to a dog's overall health and wellness, the franchise continued to grow throughout the pandemic and kept customers coming back through its affordable membership plans.

"We have been very fortunate to exceed our growth goals in the early part of this year," stated Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound. "We know the demand exists for Scenthound locations in every community and our franchise partners would agree that we are providing services that pet parents both want and need."

The concept was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming shops, seeing firsthand the shortcomings within the booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog care. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable solution that not only keeps them clean and looking great but maintains their overall health and wellness.

To continue their mission, Scenthound is actively seeking multi-unit franchise partners in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and the Carolinas. Including a franchise fee of $49,000, the initial investment for a Scenthound location ranges from $180,950 to $297,950. For more information about Scenthound's franchise opportunity, visit franchise.scenthound.com.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015 and franchising since 2019, Scenthound is a wellness-centered, membership-based dog grooming franchise. The model takes a unique approach to grooming with a focus on the five core areas of routine and preventive care for dogs; Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth (SCENT). Scenthound currently has 66 locations open or under development across seven states. For more information, visit scenthound.com and to find out more about our franchise opportunities, visit franchise.scenthound.com.

SOURCE Scenthound

Related Links

https://www.scenthound.com

