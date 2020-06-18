ScerIS Announces Economic Recovery Software Grant Program

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScerIS, Inc., a 27-year-old software developer and solutions resource that is changing the way its clients imagine, design and develop applications and efficient digital work processes, is excited to announce the ETCETERA® Economic Recovery Software Grant Program in partnership with Recruiting and Staffing Agencies nationwide.

In an unprecedented effort to help facilitate recovery and strengthen businesses across the United States during these challenging times, ScerIS has initiated this unique Software Grant Program. In this program ScerIS is waiving the one-time fee to license users for its ETCETERA software platform. ETCETERA® is used for RPA, workflows, application development, content management, business intelligence and much more.

Available to organizations large and small across all major markets, ETCETERA® is the cornerstone technology used to simplify IT, simplify business processes and significantly reduce costs. It's the platform that connects people and processes in alignment with business goals. With ETCETERA®, employers can bridge the gap between where they find themselves and where they want to be, and with this program they can get there right now without the burdensome traditional costs of software licenses. In anticipation that the current economic challenges will last through the year, this program will run through March 2021.

"This program is not just 'win-win,' instead everyone wins," says Dan Furbush, Division President, adding, "Our existing clients and new customers, their employees and shareholders all benefit enormously with ETCETERA permanently granted to them for their use. We benefit by keeping our employees engaged during this downturn while our recruiting agency partners are bridging financial gaps created by this pandemic. Today we remain at full staffing with plans to increase headcount this year and want to help others achieve comparable success which can only help our country recover more quickly."

For additional information about this program, contact your independent "go to" recruiting and staffing agencies, or contact the ETCETERA® Economic Recovery Software Grant Program office at 978-218-5000 or [email protected].

For additional information about this topic, please contact Dan Furbush at 978-218-5072 or [email protected]. Website: www.sceris.com

