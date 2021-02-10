SCHA Hosts Statewide Health Insurance Phone Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with recent executive orders signed by the President, there will be a special three-month enrollment period from February 15 through May 15 to access health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will be hosting a statewide phone bank on Monday, February 15 from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm to raise awareness of the open enrollment period and help more South Carolinians access affordable health insurance.

The SCHA headquarters will provide expanded space for socially distanced call stations with communications platforms allowing media outlets to come safely broadcast live or capture footage. This event is open to the media and will be hosted in accordance with all public health guidelines related to COVID-19, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

South Carolina residents who are looking to access affordable health insurance should call 803-988-9007 on February 15 from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm to speak with a certified insurance agent who can answer your questions and help enroll you in an affordable health plan. Last year more than 90% of Marketplace insurance recipients received a subsidy to afford coverage, and many received plans with zero premiums.

All South Carolina media outlets are encouraged to coordinate a safe, socially distanced visit or connect virtually to capture video for your audience about this critical open enrollment period.

SCHA will host this statewide phone bank with media availability at its headquarters located at 1000 Center Point Road, Columbia, SC 29210 on February 15 from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

