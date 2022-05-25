Schadenboner Incorporated's Chaz Stevens Extends Florida Bible Banning Campaign to Include Books by Fox New Personalities

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Florida HB 1467 book banning legislation, Schadenboner Incorporated has announced plans targeting specific books by FNC personalities. This latest move comes on the heels of organization's proposed ban of Bibles in school libraries across the state. Artist and civil rights activist Chaz Stevens has dubbed the new campaign #BanFoxBooks.

Chaz Stevens

"By banning these books, we can send a very clear message that Fox News' dangerous propaganda will not be tolerated," said Stevens in a statement. "Do we really need to teach elementary school children Trump's world view? What's next, knock the dust off a VCR and crank up the pee-pee tape in the school auditorium?"

Schadenboner Incorporated has issued updated complaints to all 63 Florida Public School Districts, seeking the removal and digital blockage of the following books:

Art of the Deal by Donald J. Trump

by Conservative Victory by Sean Hannity

by Government Bullies by Rand Paul

by The Dying Citizen by Victor Davis Hanson

by 2,000 Mules by Dinesh D'Souza

by American Marxism by Mark R. Levin

by Pinheads and Patriots by Bill O'Reilly

by Here's the Deal by Kellyanne Conway

"I am categorically against book bans and burnings. However, sometimes the best way to deal with stupidity is to out-stupid them," said Stevens sardonically. "Being the world's worst superhero, I guess this is my superpower."

Expecting substantial pushback, Stevens noted, "I say boo hoo, cry me a river. Seems they didn't think this through while chucking The Confessions of Nat Turner onto their own flaming pile of ignorance."

Early this year, Tennessee pastor and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Greg Locke organized a book burning, tossing copies of Fahrenheit 451 onto the embers.

Said Stevens, "Locke's seemingly not familiar with 451's Captain Beatty who said, 'We stand against the small tide of those who want to make everyone unhappy with conflicting theory and thought. We have our fingers in the dike.'"

About Mount Jab Church and Archbishop Chaz Stevens

Chaz Stevens is an American entrepreneur, journalist, and well-known human rights and constitutional advocate. He was also named one of the best activists in Broward County, Florida. He has appeared in The Washington Post, Time, ABC New, NPR, and most major news outlets.

