Schechter Adds Gregg A. Michael as Managing Director, Institutional Partnerships

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter, an independent investment advisory, private capital, and advanced design life insurance firm, has announced the addition of Gregg A. Michael as Managing Director, Institutional Partnerships.

Michael, a seasoned life insurance executive with over 30 years of experience and regarded as an industry leader, brings to Schechter a proven track record of market expansion working for life insurance companies, including, Symetra, Principal Financial Group, Lincoln Financial Group, and Aetna Life & Annuity. Michael will broaden the distribution of Schechter's advanced life insurance design and premium finance capabilities to advisors of high-net-worth clients.

"Adding Gregg to architect our Institutional Partnership platform is another huge step forward in what is already a thriving area of our business," said Marc Schechter, Managing Partner, Schechter. "Gregg's vast knowledge of the industry and deep understanding of the insurance distribution landscape is the perfect marriage to Schechter's unique service offering which is specifically tailored to help advisors guide their clients through complex insurance-based investment and wealth transfer solutions."

"Schechter's advanced design life insurance capabilities offer an impressive range of highly customizable financial strategies and solutions to clients," Michael said. "What compelled me to join was the 80-year history of integrity, their creative, diverse, and multi-disciplined team of over 65 professionals, and most of all, the firm's values and deep commitment to serving clients. Schechter has built a tremendous reputation as an intellectual R&D firm in the high-end life insurance space with services and capabilities designed to provide unmatched support to its advisor partners."

Michael continued, "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to help accelerate Schechter's already rapid growth as we look to expand the breadth and depth of our institutional partnerships with leading financial intermediaries."

In addition to his impressive credentials of driving significant revenue across multiple wholesale channels, Michael has been actively involved in many industry organizations and associations throughout his career and held leadership roles on multiple major advisory, product, marketing, and distribution committees at each of the four insurance carriers in which he worked.

Michael graduated Cum Laude from Villanova University with a degree in economics.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory & financial services firm. For 80 over years, our multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families and strategic partners on financial matters including institutional quality investment advisory services, private capital, alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income & estate taxes, business succession, and charitable planning.

