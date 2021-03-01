Schechter Investment Advisors Adds Michael B. Schoffman as a Senior Advisor

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Investment Advisors ("SIA"), an independent registered investment advisor firm, has announced the addition of Michael B. Schoffman, CFP®, CDFA®, CRPC® as a Senior Advisor.

Schoffman is a senior investment services professional with more than 15 years of experience and an extensive background in client relationship management, working with high-net-worth executives, entrepreneurs, and retirees in several business markets such as real estate, aviation, and entertainment.

At Schechter, Schoffman will provide SIA clients with dedicated investment management and financial planning guidance tailored to their unique financial goals. Schoffman's addition will also enable Aaron Hodari, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, to dedicate more time to the development of new investment opportunities and portfolio strategies for Schechter clients.

Schoffman has held financial advisory roles with Retirement Planners of America (RPOA), USAA Financial Planning, UBS, and Merrill Lynch. In addition, Schoffman has continually built on his technical proficiency by earning certifications including a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) designation, and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®).

"We are thrilled to attract such a seasoned professional who shares our firm's mission of placing our clients' interests first while providing thoughtful, customized, and comprehensive financial planning," Hodari said. "Michael will be essential in helping shoulder the strong growth we continue to experience."

Prior to his lengthy financial services career, Schoffman served in the U.S. Navy. His impressive roles included duty as a Pilot and Aircraft Commander, flying maritime patrol and surveillance missions around the world in the Navy's P-3 Orion aircraft. He also served as an Instructor Pilot, Operations Officer and Safety Department Head, with deployments throughout the Mediterranean, North Atlantic, Caribbean, and Central America. In his final active-duty tour of service, he managed $100M in military assets in support of the Mars Odyssey space mission.

"Michael's extensive and disciplined background, both in financial services and in military operations, is a perfect fit for our culture and brings a unique skill set in providing our clients with big-picture thinking and detailed day-to-day service," Marc Schechter, Senior Managing Partner.

Schoffman earned a B.S. in General Engineering from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. In his free time, he volunteers as an admissions liaison for the U.S. Naval Academy and supports other veteran causes.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory firm. For over 80 years, we have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including institutional quality investments, private capital, financial planning, income, and estate taxes, business succession, charitable planning, and advanced life insurance design. Our multi-disciplined team consists of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLTCs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CIMA participants®, CFP® practitioners, and CFA® charter holders.

