Schedule Engine automates maintenance contract scheduling for contractors

Schedule Engine's new preventive maintenance module addresses major pain points for contractors who have built a significant base of maintenance contract customers over the years. Historically, scheduling preventive maintenance visits requires hours of administrative time and energy. Many contractors send multiple outbound messages and play phone tag with each and every customer before a visit is scheduled. Not only does this waste precious time and money for the contractor, but it's a major inconvenience for homeowners who don't have time to pick up the phone during business hours to schedule basic maintenance any more. Homeowners expect to schedule on their own terms, when it's convenient for them. They also expect it to be easy - a click of a few buttons from their mobile device.

"We understand these pain points intimately, because we come from the industry," said Austin Haller, founder of Schedule Engine. "Preventive maintenance contracts are a critical source of revenue for contractors, especially during the slower shoulder season. The trouble is that they tend to require a significant amount of time and money to manage. Our new suite of software tools eliminates the friction and cost associated with administering these critical programs for contractors, and it's already producing amazing results. What took days and multiple people to accomplish before Schedule Engine now takes minutes."

One contractor already seeing amazing results is Coolray based in Atlanta.

"With one targeted campaign, we were able to book over 300 maintenance appointments in a single day," said Andy Piercefield, President of Coolray. "This takes a huge burden off our CSRs and makes scheduling fast and easy for our customers."

The preventive scheduling maintenance module allows contractors to:

Integrate dispatch software: Dispatchers can pull customer information directly from a list of active maintenance contracts so technicians are fully informed when they arrive at the job site.

Target by ZIP Code: Efficiently organize multiple customer calls by service area to minimize travel time.

Control the calendar: Create scheduling windows and set how far out customers can book.

Automate booking: Send unlimited batch text messages and emails out to promote bookings.

Schedule Engine empowers home services professionals to enhance customer experience and increase efficiency with its industry-leading support solution featuring smart online repair and sales scheduling and live expert support.

For more information about Schedule Engine or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com .

About Schedule Engine

Schedule Engine was created to modernize customer experience in the home services space. Until now, contractors have had no way of providing their customers with the sort of simple, convenient and informative experience that so many other industries have had for some time now.

Schedule Engine is the first and only all-in-one customer support solution built for contractors, by contractors. From intelligent online booking software to live expert support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a best-in-class, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com .

