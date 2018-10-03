Schedule of Events Announced for Navajo Nation CPC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A welcome ceremony at the St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School on Monday, Oct. 22, will kick off the public portion of the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (IWSH) Foundation's 2018 Community Plumbing Challenge, whose schedule of events has been announced.

Work on the projects will begin following the 9 a.m. welcome ceremony, and is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 26. A 90-minute community forum and presentation will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Baca-Prewitt Chapter House. The farewell ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the El Rancho Hotel in Gallup, New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation CPC assembles a multi-disciplined team of skilled tradespeople to execute plumbing and construction projects that will improve living conditions in approximately 10 households nominated by U.S.-based nonprofit organization DigDeep. Inside homes, a range of bathroom and kitchen renovations will be carried out, including the installation of new basins, taps, toilets, water tanks, water pumps, and hot- and cold-water pipework. These renovations and repairs are required in order for these homes to be connected to water supply systems. Meanwhile, efforts outdoors will address the installation of, and connection to, new wastewater systems.

The exclusive Ambassador Program will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a welcome reception at the El Rancho Hotel, followed by a VIP Ambassadors Dinner. On Monday, Ambassadors are invited to participate in the exclusive "Water and Sanitation Crisis in America Roundtable: Government & Industry Working Together for Solutions" at the Thoreau Chapter House. A limited number of press credentials will also be available for this event. For more information about becoming an Ambassador, contact IWSH Managing Director Dain Hansen at (202) 445-7514 or email info@iwsh.org.

"Each year, we try to build upon the last, and this year's Navajo Nation CPC is no different," said Dan Daniels, Chair of the IWSH board of directors. "In addition to the life-changing work taking place in homes on the reservation, we want to use this year's project to start an important dialogue between policymakers, sponsors and IWSH stakeholders on how together we can find solutions to America's water crisis. With these added events, we are able to expand the participation to many new IWSH Ambassadors who are able to contribute in very impactful ways."

It's not too late be a sponsor and/or partner for the Navajo Nation CPC. If you wish to be a sponsor, please direct your web browser to https://commplumbing.org/sponsor/. To learn more about the event, visit the project website at www.commplumbing.org or email info@iwsh.org. For more information about the IWSH Foundation, visit www.iwsh.org.

ABOUT IWSH

IWSH combines nearly a century of technical expertise, promoting international codes, standards, and regulations across the industry. It works to create innovative strategies, partnerships, and in-country programs that will result in direct real-world impact. For more information, visit www.iwsh.org.

