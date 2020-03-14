Scheduling Notice: Due to Coronavirus Concerns, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Suspends Service Until Further Notice

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation's largest free, volunteer-based tax preparation and assistance service, announced today that it will suspend tax preparation services at all sites effective Monday, March 16, until further notice. The action is due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The program's website, www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide , is the best resource for information and changes in service availability.

"Tax-Aide is prioritizing the health of taxpayers, our volunteers, and the communities we serve by suspending service until further notice," said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, President, AARP Foundation.

Tax-Aide will continue to assess whether some or all sites can re-open during this tax season as regularly scheduled, or during a longer tax season if it is extended.

While Tax-Aide provides free tax preparation and filing services to all taxpayers, many of its clients are over 60, a group considered by health experts at higher risk for COVID-19.

