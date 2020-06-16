Scheid Family Wines Launches Sunny With a Chance of Flowers, An Innovative Zero Sugar, Low Calorie, Low Alcohol Wine

Using proprietary and innovative winemaking techniques, Sunny With a Chance of Flowers has 85 calories per 5 ounce serving, offering consumers 30 percent fewer calories than an average serving of wine. At 9% alcohol by volume, it is significantly lower than the 13-14% ABV of many other wines. Sunny With a Chance of Flowers features uplifting and colorful packaging, exuding an attitude of positivity. It is a wine brand that seeks to bring a smile and speaks to how we can choose to live and see every glass as half full.

"We saw a gap in the marketplace," explains Heidi Scheid, Executive Vice President, Scheid Family Wines. "Consumers are looking for a wine that is not only 'better for you' with zero sugar, low calories and low alcohol, it also needs to be delicious and authentically sourced and produced. Our winemaking team conducted so many wine tasting trials that we lost count in order to produce a wine that doesn't make you feel like you're giving up anything. With its positive message and attributes, Sunny is a mindfully made wine that makes you feel good inside and out."

With consumer preferences for health and wellness driving shifts across industries, the health and wellness category has become the largest consumer industry in the world valued at $4.2 trillion1. As the beverage industry innovates to meet consumer preferences, low calorie and low alcohol wine options are entering the marketplace. Early 2020 Nielsen data reveals a move toward "healthier" drinking, with younger generations leading this shift, that includes more transparency in labeling and product innovations. Sunny With a Chance of Flowers proudly highlights its better for you attributes on the front label, an informative departure from the traditional label.

About Sunny With a Chance of Flowers

It started as an idea to create a wine that was positive in its message and provided moderation in the glass. A few years and countless taste tests later, Sunny With a Chance of Flowers was born. Zero sugar, 85 calories per glass, low alcohol and flat-out delicious, it is a wine for those who revel in a full glass and a healthy pour. Sunny With a Chance of Flowers is mindfully made from grapes to glass by Scheid Family Wines, a family-owned company that has farmed wine grapes in Monterey County, California since 1972. Splash some positivity into your glass at sunnywines.com

