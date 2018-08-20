Schlage® Teams Up with Amazon to Enhance Smart Home Living

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a brand of Allegion that has been creating stylish and innovative door hardware and smart locks, has joined forces with Amazon to deliver integrated smart home solutions to homeowners with convenience and ease. In parallel with this announcement, Schlage has introduced the Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt, Zigbee certified with Amazon Key compatibility. This new lock is available today as part of the Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit.

"With over 95 years of experience, we've committed ourselves to helping consumers achieve a secure, smart home experience through our door hardware, intellectual devices and integrations," said Lee Odess, vice president of solution providers business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "Collaborating with Amazon will inspire customers to consider the possibilities of convenience when managing their home systems, while giving them more control, security and peace-of-mind."

Schlage's integration of Zigbee protocol into the Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt allows customers to lock their door while away from home via the Amazon Key app when paired to the Amazon Cloud Cam. Customers will receive real-time notifications, live streams, and recorded clips to control and monitor guest access and optional in-home delivery without having to be there. The Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt, Zigbee certified can also be managed through the Amazon Alexa app when synched to your Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show.

"We love collaborating with companies that can help us deliver convenience and value to our customers. Bringing Schlage's experience in the smart home space will do just that," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Amazon Key. "Giving Amazon Key customers the option of the enhanced Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt is a great start. Now even more customers can enjoy keyless entry, door monitoring, and optional in-home deliveries."

Amazon Key gives you the freedom to manage access to your home when you're not there. Simply create a guest profile on the Amazon Key App to schedule always, recurring or temporary access for the people you trust. Your guests can conveniently come and go using a secure keypad code and you'll be notified anytime your door is locked or unlocked. Plus, with the included Amazon Cloud Cam, you can use two-way talk to check in with whoever is entering your home, just like you're there, and watch motion clips later in the Key App. For added convenience, Amazon Key compatible locks work with Alexa. Just enable the Amazon Key Alexa skill and ask Alexa to lock or check the status of your door. Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas can also choose to opt-in to in-home delivery.

In addition to product innovation, Schlage and Amazon are working to help consumers better understand the benefits of a smart home. Schlage recently joined the Amazon Smart Life Roadshow, an interactive, mobile exhibit, designed to bring the connected home experience to life. This pop-up installation is an engaging hot spot that allows local consumers to check out many Amazon compatible products, including Schlage smart locks.

The Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt, Zigbee certified is available today for $199 as a standalone lock or as part of an Amazon Key Smart Lock Kit, which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam, for $269. Together, Schlage and Amazon will continue to elevate the user experience and evolve the way smart homes are established. For more information please visit www.Schlage.com and amazon.com/keykit.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

