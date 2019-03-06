Schlossbrink AB Launches Forex Education Portal FxScouts in 10 New Languages

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlossbrink AB ("Schlossbrink"), a Stockholm-based digital marketing company with a mission of delivering highly-qualified customers to finance partners, announces its newly launched International Forex guide in 10 languages to bring quality educational content and company reviews to markets where information is often misleading and heavily biased.

The launch of FxScouts introduces clients in 10 emerging Forex markets, in Asia, Europe and other larger language demographics like Arabic and Hindi. The new languages include, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Hungarian, Polish, Swedish, Hindi and Arabic.

Björn Michels, CEO of Schlossbrink, confirmed the timing was linked to broker interest in these markets.

"There is considerable interest in Asia and select European markets for a responsible online brand to step in and consistently deliver high-quality clients to brokers," Björn said.

The Asian markets are the new battleground for acquiring high volumes of new traders; in part, because of the growth in mobile Internet penetration, but also due to the strengthening economies and increased sums of disposable income per household.

Head of Operations, Jeffrey Cammack highlights, "While regulatory restrictions in an over-saturated European market have forced brokers to look to new geographies for clients, there are still very profitable markets in Europe where the increased client acquisition costs are warranted."

These European markets are still seeing consistent growth of new traders and extended ROI on marketing campaigns because of successful retention programs and the trading success of clients.

As the overall market normalizes, with the slow introduction of reasonable regulation that differentiates financial trading companies from gaming companies, the average quality of clients will increase and with time the reputation of the industry will change and become more attractive to more retail investors.

The long-term goal of FxScouts is in support of this direction, where a responsible partner delivering correctly qualified traffic, can help strong brokerages attract the best clients.

About Schlossbrink AB:

Schlossbrink is a digital marketing company with a mission of delivering highly-converting customers to partners in the areas of finance and travel from different geographies around the world.

Schlossbrink is privately owned by experienced digital marketers and supported by a team of skilled finance specialists with years of international finance experience. With a current focus on growth into new and unexplored geographies, our goal is to be the single largest player in each of our core markets - in time for our partners to need our platform for their next level of growth and profitability.

Company Profile:

Company name: FxScouts

Website: https://fxscouts.com

Representative: Jeffrey Cammack (COO) (LinkedIn)

Editorial Twitter: @jeffreycammack

Contact: jeff@tradeforexsa.co.za

Telephone: +46700399394

https://schlossbrink.com

