Schlotzsky's® Customers Pay it Forward

ATLANTA, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Schlotzsky's invited their customers to Pay it Forward, giving them the opportunity to purchase lunch for first responders and medical frontline workers. Schlotzsky's customers across the country rose to the occasion and purchased more than 25,000 boxed lunches for those on the front lines of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people want to give back to those who have risked their own lives to help others. Schlotzsky's helped make it possible for small gestures to make a big difference.

"We were eager to show our appreciation for those working tirelessly to keep our communities safe," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Operating Officer at Schlotzsky's. "By partnering with our customers to Pay it Forward, we were able to deliver hot meals to many individuals who have sacrificed their time, energy and safety during these difficult times."

The Pay it Forward meals included a medium sandwich, chips and a cookie. Schlotzsky's individually boxed each meal and delivered them to local heroes across the country.

About Schlotzsky's

