Schlotzsky's® Invites You to Pay it Forward

ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlotzsky's is excited to announce the opportunity for customers to Pay it Forward by purchasing lunch for first responders and medical frontline workers. For seven dollars, customers can purchase a boxed lunch that will go directly to those on the front lines of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people want to give back to those who have risked their own lives to help others. Schlotzsky's is making it possible for small gestures to make a big difference.

"Our amazing customers are seeking ways they can support and give thanks to those working tirelessly to keep our communities safe," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Operating Officer at Schlotzsky's. "By helping our customers Pay it Forward, we will feed and comfort those that have contributed their time, energy and safety over the past few months."

The Pay it Forward meal includes a medium sandwich, chips and cookie for seven dollars and can be added to any order placed in-store or online through Schlotzskys.com. Schlotzsky's will box and deliver all the meals to local heroes across the country at the end of the promotion. Photos of the deliveries will be posted on the Schlotzsky's Facebook page in early July.

To find a location near you, visit here.

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients—all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer warm, handmade Cinnabon treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

