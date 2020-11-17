Schlotzsky's® Partners with Brian Baumgartner for the Ultimate Work From Home Lunch Upgrade

To combat this lackluster lunch trend, Schlotzsky's is announcing their "Work From Home Lunch Upgrade" campaign to give away 5,000 free lunches and a chance to dine virtually with one of America's favorite Office -mates. Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin on the American version of The Office has partnered with Schlotzsky's for the campaign. "I am a really big lunch guy so when the opportunity came up to work with Schlotzsky's I was all in," said Baumgartner. "Their sandwiches are delicious and select locations even serve chili if you know what I'm saying."

"Like a lot of other things in this pandemic, the lunch hour has really taken a hit for those working remotely," said Seth Freeman, Vice President, Marketing, Schlotzsky's. "These days folks are at home juggling work and a million other things so this is an opportunity to treat our fans with exactly what they need right now – lunch on us – a craveable meal that they can look forward to enjoying."

How it works:

From November 18 - November 20 , the first 5,000 people to tweet @schlotzskys or post on Facebook with an image of your pitiful WFH (work from home) lunch and include the hashtag #wfhlunchupgrade and #entry will receive a free lunch* on us. Schlotzsky's will DM you a unique promo code. Download the Schlotzsky's app and click " Promo Code " to redeem a free lunch. Every entry will trigger a donation to Feeding Texas , the largest anti-hunger organization in Texas , on behalf of Schlotzsky's. Up to 5,000 meals** will be donated. Ten lucky entrants will win a virtual lunch with Brian Baumgartner who played the lovable Kevin in The Office. We can't wait to see what his cold open might be to this ultra-feast.

*Free lunch includes a small sandwich, chips and a small drink. OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their post. Must be 18 or older. Redemption codes valid at participating Schlotzsky's restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per person per eligible Twitter account or Facebook account. Redemption code cannot be activated after December 2, 2021 and will expire three (3) days after activation. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: https://www.schlotzskys.com/rewards/terms. To find a Schlotzsky's near you, visit schlotzskys.com.

**A cash donation for the equivalent value of up to 5,000 meals will be donated to Feeding Texas.

About the Survey

M Booth conducted a 10-minute online survey among n=1,001 Americans 18+ living in the United States. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative as it relates to age, gender, household income, race/ethnicity and region. This includes a sample of 401 newly remote workers (those who did not primarily work remotely before the pandemic but are now). The survey was conducted using a third party vendor and completed between November 3rd and November 10th, 2020. The margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence interval is +/- 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error for remote workers is +/- 4.9 percentage points.

About Feeding Texas

Feeding Texas leads a unified effort for a hunger-free Texas. As a network of 21 food banks serving all 254 counties in the state, we work collaboratively to ensure adequate nutritious food for our communities, improve the health and financial stability of the people we serve, and engage all stakeholders in advocating for hunger solutions. Feeding Texas provides food for today, connects families to resources for tomorrow and looks for long term solutions to ensure food for a lifetime.

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Schlotzsky's

Related Links

https://www.schlotzskys.com

