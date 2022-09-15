Schlotzsky's Pizza Gets Bare Naked With OnlyFans Ahead of National Pizza Month

Schlotzsky's stripped-down pizza crust is the best in the biz

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wait until October 1 to celebrate National Pizza Month when you can start now? Schlotzsky's is undressing pizza and giving crust lovers the celebratory moment they deserve with its new Bare Naked Pizza. Imagine a pizza crust so bold and flavorful it can be enjoyed without toppings, cheese, or sauce—in other words, you can eat it naked. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a Bared Naked Pizza at one of Schlotzsky's 320+ locations nationwide for just $4.99.

Schlotzsky's is undressing its pizza one topping at a time in slow, salivating seduction resulting in limited-time only Bare Naked Pizza

The beloved fast-casual restaurant, famous for its made-in-house, oven-baked sourdough bread, is giving customers another way to indulge by featuring mouthwatering videos celebrating its unique, one-of-a-kind sourdough pizza crust on the new Bare Naked Pizza OnlyFans page. Visit Schlotzsky's Bare Naked OnlyFans to tempt your tastebuds through exclusive content and offers, now through the end of National Pizza Month (October 31).

"At Schlotzsky's, we're using our expertise in fresh-baked sourdough to create irresistible pizza dough that we think is the best in the biz," shared Schlotzsky's Executive Chef, Jennifer Keil. "We're so confident in our delicious doughs that we're willing to serve them bare-naked so pizza lovers can taste our perfectly crispy - yet light and airy - crusts in all their glory."

Whether you're a cheese connoisseur, pepperoni person, or a supreme toppings lover, pizza fans of all kinds can celebrate National Pizza Month by getting their hands on Schlotzsky's new lunch and dinner pizza menu. The menu features three new flavors —Four Cheese White Pizza with garlic butter, Meaty, and Supreme—-all baked in-house every day on sourdough crust and freshly made-to-order. The best part? Schlotzsky's pizzas start at just $8.79.

Schlotzsky's Rewards members can enjoy a second pizza on us every Wednesday through Schlotzsky's buy one, get one free pizza offer when ordering in-store, online or through the Schlotzsky's Rewards app. Terms and conditions apply see checkout for details. Sign up by downloading the Schlotzsky's Rewards app to unlock delicious rewards and easy ordering.

For more information on the new pizza menu items, please visit Schlotzskys.com and connect with Schlotzsky's on Facebook (@Schlotzskys), Twitter (@Schlotzskys), Instagram (@schlotzskys) and OnlyFans @barenakedpizza).

About Schlotzsky's ®

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. Schlotzsky's has more than 320 restaurants across 24 states that are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon® cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

