Schlumberger Industrial Real Estate Up for Auction in June

DALLAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions will auction 20+ properties for oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) during a two week period in June. Williams & Williams is conducting the auctions along with Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services.

The properties are a mix of warehouse, industrial and land properties throughout Texas, plus locations in Oklahoma, Colorado, Mississippi, Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah. Many of the properties will be sold Absolute, with no reserve. The auctions are open to the public, with no bidder deposit required to participate.

"The Schlumberger portfolio includes well-maintained industrial properties near major highways and close to small to medium metropolitan areas" said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "Sales in the industrial real estate market are strong right now, and the value of having a time-certain sale for multiple properties is attractive to sellers like Schlumberger who want to dispose of their underutilized or idle assets." The auctions will take place on site at selected properties June 11th through the 25th. Simultaneous online bidding is available for all auctions. For a complete list of properties and sale times and locations, please visit the auction website: https://www.williamsauction.com/SLB.

Fitzwilson said the seller has prepared each property for a speedy transfer following the auction, including offering a "Quick Close" incentive for pre-auction transactions that would cover most of the closing costs to the buyer. Pre-auction sales are encouraged and the cut-off date to qualify for the Quick Close program is the first week of June. Public inspections will be held prior to the auction, please visit each property web page for date and time.

For more information, please call 800.801.8003 or email the Auction Manager [email protected]

About Williams & Williams:

Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com ) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. With more than a century of experience, Williams & Williams provides a broad range of real estate services to private, public and institutional sellers interested in the benefits of time-definite sales solutions that deliver the best value. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

SOURCE Williams & Williams

Related Links

http://www.williamsauction.com

