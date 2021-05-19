Schmalz Inc. Celebrated the Groundbreaking of its Phase I Expansion to its Raleigh NC, Headquarters

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmalz Inc. was pleased to host a groundbreaking event to celebrate the expansion to their headquarters facility at 5850 Oak Forest Drive, Raleigh, NC., together with representatives from the project implementation team: Jim Sherrer, President of Design Development; Camilo Pena, Architect with Design Development; Melissa Davis, Project Manager with CT Wilson; Craig Herndon, Construction Manager with CT Wilson; Gary Vickerson, Vice President of Operations at Schmalz; Inc., John Feutz, Vice President of Strategic Operations at Schmalz, Inc.; Carrie McGlothlin, Vice President of Finance at Schmalz, Inc.; and Dr. Volker Schmitz, President & CEO of Schmalz, Inc.

Existing Schmalz building with dig site of Phase I expansion Schmalz Management Team with the design and construction team

Schmalz Inc. has been growing rapidly since it was founded here in Raleigh 22 years ago. The existing building of the US headquarters was only completed in July 2016; and due to continued, rapid growth over the past three years, the first significant expansion is already being executed ahead of schedule. The new construction will triple the size of the existing facility and is scheduled for completion and move-in by early December. The investments to date in the Raleigh location total well over $14 Million and counting as more significant investments are already planned in the coming years. The investments in just the last few years have led to a tripling of the staff and will lead up to 62 more new jobs over the coming years with average wages above the Wake County norms.

The additional building will provide more room for assembly and testing of the growing robotic automation and material handling systems product offerings. "This new setup will decisively improve the overall material flow at Schmalz Inc. from parts receipt, to manufacturing, testing, packaging and dispatch of the finished robot gripping tools and manipulator handling systems" said John Feutz, VP of Strategic Operations at Schmalz Inc.

Schmalz is the global leader in robotic vacuum automation products, robotic end-of-arm vacuum gripper tools, material handling vacuum lifters and manipulators as well as CNC vacuum clamping tools. The organization is a third-generation, privately held international company with a history dating back over 110 years. "We pride ourselves on re-investing 8% of annual revenues every year back into R&D, hiring and training of apprentices and co-op students and are a proud member of the NCTAP Apprenticeship Program here in Raleigh," said Gary Vickerson, VP of Operations at Schmalz Inc.

Schmalz Inc. is looking to bring continued growth to the area in the coming years. Since the recession in 2009, the company in Raleigh has grown at high double-digit rates every year for the last 12 years and counting. This growth is driven by the increased automation found in warehouse logistics and manufacturing at some of the leading U.S. manufacturers and ecommerce retailers.

About the Company

Schmalz is the global market leader in vacuum automation and ergonomic handling solutions. Schmalz products are used worldwide in applications in the logistics, glass, metal, automotive, packaging, and wood industry sects.

The wide range of products in the Vacuum Automation unit includes individual components such as suction cups and vacuum generators, as well as complete gripping systems and clamping solutions for holding workpieces. Our Handling Systems unit offers innovative handling solutions with vacuum lifters and crane systems for industrial applications.

With comprehensive consulting, a focus on innovation and first-class quality, Schmalz offers its customers long-lasting benefits. Schmalz's intelligent solutions make production and logistics processes more flexible and efficient, while also preparing them for the increasing trend toward digitalization.

With its own locations and its sales partners, Schmalz is represented in more than 80 countries and in all important markets. The family owned company has over 1,100 employees at its headquarters in Glatten (in the Black Forest region of Germany) and its 17 international subsidiaries.

Schmalz' US headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., has been in operation since 1993 and employs about 100 people.

