Schneider Electric Acquires Stake in AutoGrid to Accelerate AI Adoption in the Power Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced an investment in AutoGrid, the leader in flexibility management software for the energy industry. The investment makes Schneider Electric a major shareholder in the company and establishes a co-innovation partnership focused on driving new AI and machine learning solutions for the utilities and commercial and industrial companies.

Most immediately, Schneider Electric will leverage AutoGrid's Energy Internet and Flex platforms to add artificial intelligence-driven solutions for customers' distributed energy projects. This will accelerate new capabilities for Schneider Electric's leading microgrid and behind the meter solutions, as well as advance its ability to better serve the utility segment as the grid becomes more distributed and prosumers demand greater participation and control over their energy usage.

AutoGrid has a differentiated approach and scalable solution that allows utilities and distributed energy resources like microgrids to connect, allowing commercial and industrial clients to monetize their renewable energy assets. This strategic investment reinforces our commitment to help our clients adopt new technologies like AI and machine learning to transition to a new energy future.

"The combination of AutoGrid's software driven strategy, with Schneider Electric's global footprint and expertise in a variety of end-user segments is a win-win for both companies, and both companies can co-innovate throughout the energy value chain," said Heriberto Diarte, Schneider Electric Head of External Innovation & Ventures.

The investment is led by Schneider Electric Ventures, part of Schneider Electric's newly formed Innovation at the Edge Program. Innovation at the Edge is focused on incubating, investing, and partnering with start-ups and other innovative companies outside of Schneider Electric's core business to nurture ideas that will achieve a sustainable energy future.



"We're at an inflection point in the energy industry. We've seen the promise of clean technologies and need focused partnerships, investment and innovation to drive the promise forward," said Amit Narayan, Founder and CEO, AutoGrid. "A closer relationship with Schneider Electric as an investor, partner and board member creates a path toward our common goal of creating a more sustainable energy future".

Schneider Electric Ventures has close to 40 strategic active alliances with startups and incubation projects. For more information please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/about-us/ventures/

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

AutoGrid builds AI-powered software applications that enable a smarter distributed energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by optimizing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 5,000 megawatts of DERs under contract with Xcel Energy, National Grid, Total, CPS Energy, CLP Holdings and over 35 other leading energy companies around the world.

