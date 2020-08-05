Schneider Electric and ProLeiT join forces to accelerate industrial digital transformation

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is expanding its portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to holistic and software-supported automation through the acquisition of ProLeiT AG.

ProLeiT AG provides Process Control Systems (PCS) with an integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) functions optimized for the Consumer Packed Goods marketplace, including the Food and Beverage, Chemicals, and Life Sciences segments. ProLeiT is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and operates globally in ten locations with over 500 employees worldwide. With the acquisition of the software manufacturer, Schneider Electric now has an enhanced solution portfolio and deeper domain expertise to deliver more value to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers.

Supporting Food and Beverage, Chemical, and Life Sciences Industries

As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Plant platform and its Digital Pant line of business, the ProLeiT software portfolio will help drive digital transformation for customers by providing improved productivity and efficiency for both energy and process. The portfolio is based on more than 30 years of technical expertise and in-depth industry knowledge and includes:

ProLeiT's Process Control System with integrated MES functions

brewmaxx™, a PLC-based control system employed by breweries in the areas of automation, information and control technology

Plant iT™, a modular process control system for continuously controlling and monitoring process plants in the areas of automation, information, and control technology

"We are pleased to become part of Schneider Electric with our team of experts," says Wolfgang Ebster, who joins the Schneider Electric Digital Plant business as Vice President of ProLeiT. ProLeiT's software specifically addresses food and beverage industries such as breweries and dairies and will enhance the EcoStruxure platform by offering native connection to the Modicon programmable logic controllers and AVEVA software offers. For ProLeiT's customers, the acquisition means extended access to Schneider Electric's full portfolio—from connected products to applications, analytics, and services—and AVEVA enterprise solutions.

"In this digital economy, software is playing a leading role in the automation, optimization, and management of industrial plants," said Peter Herweck, executive vice president, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric. "With the integrated expertise of both Schneider Electric and ProLeiT, we are even better able to help our customers advance their digital transformation to drive increased productivity and efficiency. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, designed for smart manufacturing and now complemented by ProLeiT, can deliver new business opportunities for Chemical, Life Sciences, and Consumer Packaged Goods plants, particularly breweries and dairies."

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

