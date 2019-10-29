Schneider Electric and Sense win Partnership of the Year at NECEC's 12th Annual Green Tie Gala Awards

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation and Sense, the innovator in home energy monitoring, won the Partnership of the Year award at the Northeast Clean Energy Council's 12th Annual Green Tie Gala Awards based on their work together to accelerate the evolution of the smart home to become an energy-smart home.

Sense and Schneider Electric entered into a partnership in late 2018. Early in 2019, Schneider released its first product based on the partnership, the Wiser Energy Monitor running the Square D edition of the Sense App for electrical distributors and builders. Through this new product, consumers can achieve significant energy savings of up to 20% simply by tracking down "energy hogs" in their homes.

Energy monitoring by itself provides many of these gains, but Sense and Schneider are working with a number of other smart home devices to make energy intelligence a core part of the smart home, including for control and automation. Integrations include IFTT, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Philips Hue lighting, and selected Wemo and TP-Link smart plugs.

"The key to a successful partnership is a common vision and clarity around what each partner can bring to the relationship. In this case, the common vision is that energy systems should become smarter," said Michael Phillips, CEO of Sense. "Consumers want visibility and control of energy in their homes, and we are working with Schneider Electric to make this a default for future homes."

"With climate change one of the most urgent issues of our times, we must recognize that energy use worldwide is a huge industry with significant economic, geopolitical, and environmental problems," said Michael Mahan of Schneider Electric. "Buildings represent approximately 40% of the global energy footprint and half or more of this energy is wasted through a variety of inefficiencies. The key to addressing this challenge is to embed intelligence directly into a building's energy systems, making it possible to automate improvements, and interacting with consumers to identify and act on energy wasting devices and behaviors."

About Schneider Electric

We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make them safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

