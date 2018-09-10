Schneider Electric announces the 10 teams of finalists for Go Green in the City 2018

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the list of 10 teams to compete in the final round of the eighth edition of Go Green in the City, its international student case study competition focusing on innovative energy solutions for smart cities.

The 10 teams are from the United States of America, China, Germany, Algeria, Indonesia, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada and Vietnam. Selected from among 2,840 students of which 58 were semi-finalists, these teams include representatives from each of the eight regions of the world participating in the competition. The winner of the special prize for an all-female team, the "Women in Business Award", is from Duy Tan University in Vietnam and another two teams, in particular, caught the panel's attention.

The finalists must now prepare for the last phase of the competition: presenting their final case study to a jury composed of members of Schneider Electric's senior management at the Innovation Summit which Schneider Electric organizes in the United States. Each team will continue to be mentored by a Schneider Electric volunteer, who will offer advice and support. Their role is to help the participants develop their solutions, focusing on user needs and the project's impacts, feasibility, and return on investment.

"Winning 'Go Green in the City' is the best thing that's ever happened to me! It's more than just a fond memory, it's a reminder of my capabilities and of what I can achieve when I put my heart into something. The sensation of winning has encouraged me to take bold initiatives and this will help me transition from my student life to the life of a professional," said Raja Jain, the winner in 2017.

Launched in 2011, Go Green in the City offers second year engineering and business students an opportunity to present their innovative energy management ideas for the smart cities of the future. One of the student teams' ideas from last year's competition was successfully patented in 2018.

"The entire Go Green in the City experience was amazing and gave us a valuable insight on the cutting-edge research going on in the energy industry. We sincerely thank our mentor at Schneider Electric who believed in our project and worked with us tirelessly to enable the patent application to be filed," said Dewan Ahmed, a finalist from the 2017 edition of Go Green in the City.

Interest in Go Green in the City has grown considerably since its launch. This year, Schneider Electric received more than 24,000 applications, a new record for the competition. At this edition, no less than 163 countries are represented and the number of participating universities has grown again, up to 3,190.

