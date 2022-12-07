Schneider Electric Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Decreasing Unplanned Downtimes/Outages and Carbon Footprint with Its Sustainable Switchgear

The innovative SM AirSet offers resiliency, reliability, safety, and flexibility, surpassing competing and traditional switchgears.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Latin American medium-voltage switchgear industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2022 Latin American Medium-Voltage Switchgear Product Leadership Award. The company, a global energy and automation solutions provider, launched SM AirSet in 2021, the first of its SF6-free switchgears for utilities and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers worldwide. These next-generation technology products position Schneider Electric as the vendor of choice among utilities and C&I customers while cost-effectively addressing the growing complexity of their utility networks and sustainability concerns.

Schneider Electric's medium-voltage switchgear is built for quality, reliability, and resiliency, key performance indicators for utilities and critical end-users, such as data centers and hospitals. The indicators help regulators continuously monitor grid performance as countries witness an increased deployment of distributed energy resources.

Furthermore, it's important to highlight that SM AirSeT takes a stand as a solution that comes as a sustainable option for the customers that have NET ZERO goals and wants to decrease their emissions and environmental impact. This kind of solution comes as a response of an ESG scenario worldwide and the big outlier is the possibility to keep the dimensions of SM6, but without the use of SF6 gas, that is listed in Kyoto protocol.

SM AirSeT also has a total integration with Schneider Ecostruxure solutions that helps prevent grid failure or blackouts and identify real-time performance changes of a distribution asset. Other benefits include:

Operational reliability and easy integration with existing supervisory systems in the network

Real-time equipment criticality data provided to users

Fast aging and fault prevention from loose connections, reducing total electric installation failures

Customer-deployed predictive maintenance strategies

Rajalingam A. C., a Frost & Sullivan best practices research industry principal, stated, "Schneider Electric developed SM AirSet sustainable solution based on the market's changing dynamics and needs to minimize their environmental impact with a high Global Warming Potential, a market need that has been unmet for a long time."

In this extent, let's understand all the technology that is embedded in SM AirSeT solution: First of all, Schneider Electric's SM AirSet uses the Shunt Vacuum Interruption (SVI) mechanism to ensure safe, reliable switching with zero operating cost for recycling gas that competing products find necessary. It also utilizes CompoDrive, composite materials used in automotive and aerospace industries, making it 10 times more resistant to mechanical shock and wear throughout its 40-year expected lifespan and can withstand up to 10,000 operation cycles. It can be easily upgraded in conventional systems in the span of 15 minutes without the need to de-energize the switchgear, ensuring safety, fewer operational disturbances, stronger performance, higher endurance, and lower maintenance needs.

"The SVI system SM AirSet adds value to customers with its modular design and IoT-supported capabilities that provide real-time system health information for reduced unscheduled downtimes and outages, and operating and maintenance costs," added Rajalingam. With its strong overall performance, Schneider Electric earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Latin American Product Leadership Award in the medium-voltage switchgear industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

