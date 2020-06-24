Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Building Enhances Operational Efficiency at University of Notre Dame

BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it is working with the University of Notre Dame to implement EcoStruxure™ Building 3.0 in 95+ buildings across campus. Havel, a division of Shambaugh & Son, L.P. and an EMCOR Company, is a Schneider Electric master-level building management system (BMS) EcoXpert™ business partner and will be responsible for managing the project implementation. The University will benefit from increased levels of operational data visibility and control to better manage building performance, occupant comfort and energy efficiency.

Well-known for its storied sports franchise as for its top academic ranking, the University of Notre Dame has also set itself apart by its progressive adoption of technology to improve security, reduce costs, increase energy efficiency and enhance the campus experience.

Last year, the University undertook a new modernization project to upgrade its building management technology to increase operational efficiency. In consultation with Havel, the University decided to upgrade existing Schneider Electric systems to EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.0 to enable new levels of IP connectivity, building analytics, integration with metering and facility operations and increased cybersecurity.

This transition also allowed the University to bring existing product families into EcoStruxure Building with a new user interface that overlays analytics for energy efficiency, occupant comfort and more. Havel is installing 150 Schneider Electric SmartX Controller AS-Ps, which perform key functions such as control logic, and support communication and connectivity to I/O and fieldbuses, enabling the transition to EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.0 before the end of 2020.

EcoStruxure Building Operation seamlessly facilitates the secure exchange of data from both Schneider Electric and third-party systems. It allows the University to easily replace network controllers, field devices and sensors in future construction. The platform's built-in web interface provides anytime, anywhere access control and data management and visualization tools to help administrators make smarter, insights-based decisions. This was put quickly to use when COVID-19 hit and the state of Indiana mandated a stay-at-home order in late March. The implementation of EcoStruxure Building Operation enabled the University of Notre Dame's facility team to manage its buildings remotely, allowing them to work seamlessly through the months that the campus has been shut down.

"The University of Notre Dame campus is the largest EcoStruxure Building project with Havel in the U.S.," said Justin Lavoie, vice president of channel development, Schneider Electric. "This is due in large part to our ongoing collaboration with Havel, a Master BMS EcoXpert partner, who has implemented Schneider Electric technology and solutions on campus for more than 25 years. We're excited to work with Havel to expand our EcoStruxure footprint at the University of Notre Dame, especially in support of its ongoing work to improve efficiency and sustainability."

Project planning began in 2019 and is expected to take 8-12 months. The University decided to start the transition in the facilities department building to gain hands on experience and then decide how to take it forward across the campus. The University has selected 6 buildings to upgrade and validate the conversion and implementation process.

Sustainability and occupant comfort

In 2010, the University set a goal to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030. Through the use of energy efficient practices, energy management solutions and sustainable and distributed energy resources, the University has already met its goals.

EcoStruxure Building solutions provide the visibility, analytics and automated controls necessary to oversee and manage energy use, power quality and building performance to help the University maintain this level of sustainability while operating its facilities and providing occupant comfort once students, faculty and staff return to campus.

EcoStruxure Building Advisor leverages legacy and new IP controllers to collect and analyze data giving facility managers the insights to take action to improve energy efficiency, proactively address maintenance problems or correct occupant comfort issues.

EcoStruxure Energy Expert provides management of the University's domestic hot water, domestic cold water, chilled water and steam usage. Energy Expert monitors energy usage, while ensuring power availability and increasing power quality.

Another key component of this transformation is a new IP network solution jointly developed by Cisco and Schneider Electric. The solution brings IT and operational building control together and enables multiple Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Building IP architecture topologies to integrate with existing building layouts. Havel installed the joint solution at the University of Notre Dame to enable faster data flow across the OT network, enhancing performance while maintaining stability and resiliency.

Partnering for reliability and experience

Havel has worked with the University of Notre Dame for more than 50 years, and is one of the largest BMS EcoXperts for Schneider Electric in the U.S. Unique in its industry, the EcoXpert partner program is a worldwide network of partner companies who offer local expertise and support to resolve the challenges of our shared customers. Trained and certified by Schneider Electric, EcoXperts are the implementation arms of EcoStruxure, our IoT-enabled, open and interoperable architecture and platform, as well as of Wiser™, our connected technology for homes, all over the world.

"World-class institutions deserve world-class services and support," said Whitey Reed, director, automation & integration at Havel. "Our success with the University of Notre Dame is grounded in our reliability and dedication. Schneider Electric shares this same commitment to customer satisfaction and provides the technology and expertise needed to enhance building efficiency at the University of Notre Dame."

As a result of its ongoing support at the University, Havel relocated its South Bend location to a new facility just five miles from campus, employing five software engineers, and has dedicated an additional 17 employees to work on this project.

EcoStruxure Building is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Architecture, an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 450,000+ installations, with the support of 9,000 system integrators, connecting over 1 billion devices.

