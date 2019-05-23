Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert™ Wins Data Centre ICT Management Innovation of the Year at the DCS Awards 2019

EcoStruxure™ IT Expert is the Industry's first cloud-based Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution

It provides intelligent benchmarking and visibility to increase data centre performance and resiliency optimisation

Mass configurations and firmware updates simplify system management

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won the 'Data Centre ICT Management Innovation of the Year' category at the DCS Awards 2019. EcoStruxure™ IT Expert is the industry's first cloud-based data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, bringing secure, vendor agnostic, wherever-you-go monitoring with complete visibility of all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets.

"Schneider Electric is delighted to have won an accolade that recognizes the company for innovation within the data centre space." said Marc Garner Vice President, Secure Power Division UK&I. "I'd like to thank the judges, the many data centre professionals and the customers that have voted for us. With the power of data analytics and the cloud, EcoStruxure IT Expert users benefit from the ability to make data-driven decisions and react to abnormal device behavior before it becomes an issue."

As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform, IT Expert delivers data-driven monitoring for infrastructure assets in real-time. The cloud-based software enables the user to increase resiliency, uptime and mitigate risk by delivering global visibility across the hybrid data centre environment from anywhere, at any time and on any device.

Key benefits of EcoStruxure IT Expert include:

Ease of deployment to reduce the complexity of registering, downloading and implementing the solution across distributed IT infrastructure

data capture of device information, smart alarms, and monitoring of all connected devices through an open system Benchmarking of devices to see how well assets are performing in comparison to others

of devices to see how well assets are performing in comparison to others Assessments for centralised visibility and consolidated alarms notifications with recommendations to aid decision-making

for centralised visibility and consolidated alarms notifications with recommendations to aid decision-making Subscription model provides a pay-as-you-go approach to deployment for predictable, flexible costs for any size IT or data centre environment

provides a pay-as-you-go approach to deployment for predictable, flexible costs for any size IT or data centre environment 24/7 remote monitoring options through APC by Schneider Electric Channel partners with EcoStruxure IT for Partners or through the Schneider Electric Service Bureau with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

