Schneider Electric Expands Ruggedised EcoStruxure Micro Data Center Offer, Optimised for IT Applications in Distributed, Edge Locations with Industrial Environments

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, continues to lead the way in meeting the challenges of managing hybrid IT infrastructure with the introduction of the EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center R-Series 42U Medium Density. By expanding its ruggedised Micro Data Center offer, Schneider Electric is providing IT professionals and IT solution providers with a fully integrated, turnkey solution for ease of ordering and deployment.

Optimised for IT applications in distributed locations that have industrial environments, the new Micro Data Center solution ships fully integrated for quick deployment. It features a heavy weigh load and large, industrial casters for easy movement.

"Industrial settings are not optimised for edge computing but there is an urgent need for IT systems to support edge computing trends," said Jean-Baptiste Plagne, Vice President Offer Management, Rack & Edge Systems, Energy Management, Schneider Electric. "This solution, with its 905-kilogram (2,000lb) weight load, is ideal for heavy IT equipment with the enclosure, security, cooling, and power necessary to operate in an industrial environment. It delivers the innovation that is needed in industrial settings."

Edge computing is growing rapidly, and the new 42U Medium Density addresses the urgent needs IT professionals and IT solution providers are facing in three essential ways:

Resilient and secure enclosure for on-site IT – Provides what Industry 4.0 environments require with a sealed design to protect against dust and moisture and a physically secure solution with features designed to support IT equipment with flexibility to power, cooling, and remote monitoring. Features NEMA 12/IP54 rated enclosure, sealed design.

Enhanced ease of ordering and deployment – Delivers a turnkey solution with integrated power, cooling, security, and management for ease of deployment, delivery, installation, quoting, and scalability.

Increased visibility – Features an APC™ Smart-UPS that provides monitoring with visibility to optimise performance, delivers data-driven recommendations, and enables visibility from anywhere, anytime, crucial at a time when there is a lack of staff to properly monitor equipment on-site.

Availability of the newest Micro Data Center offer

The EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series 42U Medium Density is now available in Europe. It can be purchased from IT partners and directly from Schneider Electric. To learn more about this innovative line of products, visit se.com.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.





