Schneider Electric Foundation joins #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving in response to COVID-19

This day is organized by GivingTuesday (promoted by United Nations Foundation) and is being held in addition to the annually scheduled GivingTuesday that will still take place on December 1, 2020. This global event aims to inspire grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and non-profits around the world. #GivingTuesdayNow focuses on opportunities for connection and kindness to give back to COVID-19 impacted communities and causes, while practicing safe social distancing.

To celebrate #GivingTuesdayNow, Schneider Electric Foundation encourages employees, suppliers, customers and partners all over the world to contribute to the "Tomorrow Rising Fund" launched in early April to support emergency response and relief activities post-COVID-19. This "Tomorrow Rising Fund" will help vulnerable, homeless and elderly people, and longer-term reconstruction activities and education and professional training for the most disadvantaged in our communities. Schneider Electric employees and partners can get involved by making financial donations or volunteering. All financial donations will be matched by Schneider Electric Foundation.

The Tomorrow Rising Fund focuses on three priorities:

Since its launch, more than 40 countries where Schneider operates have got involved in the fund's efforts and 19 projects are already identified.

Response: part of the money raised will go to the most vulnerable, homeless people and families struggling with poverty, who live close to Schneider entities. For example, projects to support 8 hospitals in Italy and the distribution of 50,000 food parcels to 351 villages in Lebanon.

Recovery: using funds raised to support education and professional training programs. Schneider Electric aims to train 1 million of the world's most disadvantaged people before 2025 as a vital step to shape and rebuild the future of affected communities. For example, Tomorrow Rising fund will benefit projects to support low income technical students in China.

Resilience: by extending fundraising efforts beyond Schneider's network of 130,000 employees to the broader ecosystem of partners and proposing digital voluntary missions. Every week, Schneider employees engage and celebrate colleagues, families and friends who make a positive impact. There are stories from all over the world, such as the US team producing face shields on 3D printers or a UK employee-volunteer who ran a marathon on his treadmill.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

About Schneider Electric Foundation

The Schneider Electric Foundation (under the aegis of the Fondation de France) uses social innovation and community engagement to invest in education, reduce the energy gap, and increase sustainability awareness. The Foundation marked its 20th anniversary in 2018. In a world where social and environmental challenges are more widespread and more urgent than ever, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports innovative and forward-looking initiatives to give as many people as possible the energy they need to succeed. It is this pioneering spirit that the Schneider Electric Foundation is seeking to advance. We see our role as a catalyst for technological, social, and entrepreneurial innovation, helping to close the energy gap and striving for a more equitable energy transition around the world. Ever optimistic, the Schneider Electric Foundation's aim is to help build a fairer, lower-carbon society to give future generations the keys to transform our world offering:

Education: Ambitious vocational training programs in the electricity sector for underprivileged communities, providing access to energy in emerging countries

Ambitious vocational training programs in the electricity sector for underprivileged communities, providing access to energy in emerging countries Social innovation: Impactful projects supporting low-income families, combating household energy poverty in Europe

Impactful projects supporting low-income families, combating household energy poverty in Awareness: Future-thinking and inclusive initiatives, raising awareness about the challenges of climate change

se.com/foundation

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Hashtags: #OurImpact #TomorrowRising #Sustainability #GivingTuesdayNow

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://se.com/foundation

