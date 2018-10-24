Schneider Electric HyperPod™ Shortlisted as Finalist for 'Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year' Award

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- HyperPod™ is the only IT-Pod Frame solution available in the data centre market space today

- Its flexible configuration supports all rack types and can reduce CAPEX by up to 15%

- It accelerates data centre deployment times by up to 21%

- It includes pre-installed power, cooling and cabling for pod-scale IT deployments

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 'Hyper-convergence Innovation of the year' category at the SVC Awards 2018 .

The shortlisting recognizes the company's HyperPod™ rack ready data centre system as an enabler of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions; tightly integrating the IT, power, cooling, compute, storage, networking and virtualisation for end-users by allowing integrated systems to be pre-engineered, pre-tested and pre-configured away from site - before being deployed both rapidly and with agility inside the data centre space.

Part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ for Data Centers™ architecture, HyperPod is designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks and is the only solution of it's kind available in the market today. Its' innovative pod architecture is engineered to support all of today's rack types, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, that enables pre-populated IT racks to be rolled into place - significantly reducing the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

"We're delighted to have been shortlisted and recognized as both an innovator and enabler of hyper-converged solutions." said Marc Garner, Vice President of Schneider Electric's IT Division, UK. "Schneider Electric prides itself on innovation within the technology and data centre spaces. HyperPod enables Cloud and Service providers to accelerate deployment times and save cost for their customers, while delivering the predictability and availability that today's business applications require."

Schneider Electric's HyperPod solution was launched in the UK in November 2017, and is available immediately. For more information please visit the Schneider Electric website or contact your local representative.

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure, an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. It leverages technologies in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level including Connected Products, Edge Control, Apps, Analytics & Services.

To vote for Schneider Electric's HyperPod solution in the 'Hyper-convergence Innovation of the year' category at the SVC Awards 2018, please click here or visit http://www.svcawards.com/vote

