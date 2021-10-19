Schneider Electric Introduces Easy Micro Data Centers - Delivering Affordability, Reliability and Speed at the Edge

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced it has expanded its Micro Data Center solutions portfolio with the introduction of the Easy Micro Data Center Series for standard IT and commercial environments. Available immediately in Europe, South America, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Easy Micro Data Centers are designed to contain and deliver all compute, storage and necessary infrastructure to support edge computing applications, combining speed, reliability, and affordability. Furthermore, Easy Micro Data Centers are network enabled for web-based remote monitoring and include add-on options for Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ IT software, delivering secure, real-time intelligence and visibility from anywhere.

Schneider Electric Easy Micro Data Centers are standardised on its recently launched Easy Racks and Enclosures. Pre-integrated at the factory-level and shipped direct to site, they come complete with Schneider Electric's Easy UPS range of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Easy Power Distribution Units (PDU), environmental sensing and cooling. Their high-level of pre-integration and testing simplifies the design and deployment phases, enabling IT solutions providers, systems integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) to specify and deliver Easy Micro Data Centers to site within 2-to-4 weeks, making them ideal for fast deployment by organisations who prize flexibility, reliability, cost and speed of response.

Precision engineered, reliable edge computing

Given their size and integrated design, Easy Micro Data Centers can be deployed cost-effectively in any edge computing or distributed IT location. Studies detailed in Schneider Electric White Paper #223 found that micro data centers represent cost savings of between 42%-48% over a traditional centralised facility. The Easy Micro Data Center C-Series models come in contained enclosures for deployment in semi-controlled, commercial environments such as a standard office or business premises. While the Easy Micro Data Center S-Series includes ventilated enclosures for trouble-free integration into standard IT environments such as network closets and server rooms.

"Today resilience, efficiency and speed of deployment are fundamental considerations for deploying physical infrastructure at the edge," said Rob McKernan, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Europe, Schneider Electric. "The ability to deploy IT resources at any location offers businesses great flexibility, but it must come with the peace of mind that solutions will be delivered reliably, to specification, and on budget. With built-in management software allowing remote monitoring via the cloud, Easy Micro Data Centers offer increased intelligence for streamlined management across multiple edge sites, providing customers with the optimum combination of reliability, affordability, and agility."

Key benefits of the range include:

Fast, reliable, and affordable: Available within 2-4 weeks, Easy Micro Data Centers are integrated with power and cooling infrastructure components and can be deployed rapidly with up to 48% less cost.

Available within 2-4 weeks, Easy Micro Data Centers are integrated with power and cooling infrastructure components and can be deployed rapidly with up to 48% less cost. Flexible, agile and easy to install: Easy Micro Data Centers provide the perfect fit for low-latency applications in Banking and Finance, Retail, Local Government, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education.

Easy Micro Data Centers provide the perfect fit for low-latency applications in Banking and Finance, Retail, Local Government, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education. Software and Digital Services: Offer supports remote monitoring and management made easy with Schneider Electric's award-winning EcoStruxure IT, cloud-based software suite as an optional configuration.

Offer supports remote monitoring and management made easy with Schneider Electric's award-winning EcoStruxure IT, cloud-based software suite as an optional configuration. Additional security features: Easy Micro Data Centers come complete with environmental sensing and physical security to help safeguard against tampering and unauthorised access.

The Schneider Electric Easy Micro Data Center C-Series and S-Series models are available in select countries immediately via its channel partners, IT distributors and integrators as well as direct from Schneider Electric.

