Schneider Electric introduces new feature-rich, modular, and scalable meter

BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced the EasyLogic PM2000 series power meter, the newest addition to the EasyLogic metering portfolio. Ideally suited for energy cost management applications in commercial buildings, this series of meters have Accuracy Class 1.0 as per IEC 62053-21 and Class 0.5S for active energy test clause as per IEC 62053-22.

The EasyLogic PM2000 series offers customizable rate counters so users can choose to measure, for example, kgC02/kWh, or tariff rate based on energy consumption. They also provide reactive energy accuracy IEC 62053-24 Class 1.0 for increased precision, minimizing errors and potential penalties that cost money. They allow simple integration within existing building management systems; the combined accuracy and I/O options make EasyLogic PM2000 meters ideal for even the most demanding environments.

"Our customers, especially those that are sub-billing or allocating costs, are looking for accurate metering, more power quality information, and to understand problem areas in order to fix them quickly," noted Drew Reid, offer manager, power management for Schneider Electric. "They also want data accuracy from their meters so they can better understand the power served to customers in their facilities. We designed the PM2000 series to meet these specific needs."

The meters also ensure data security and integrity. The meters and their input signals are also protected from tampering with terminal covers. Field-configurable passwords prevent unauthorized changes and help avoid the resetting of stored data (energy, max demand, min/max). Users can even enable/disable the COM port to protect against possible misuse or cyberattack.

Engineered on a compact, modular and flexible platform, PM2000 series meters are field upgradeable, easy to install and set up, with standard terminal orientation (top & bottom) and 13 supported wiring configurations. They have the versatility to perform nearly any metering job at key points within a customer's electrical system. Meters are available in both LED and LCD panel-mount form factors and boast high-visibility displays.

