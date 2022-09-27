Schneider Electric Launches New Revit Extension, Advanced Electrical Design™, Offering More Intelligent, Unified and Connected Workflows

Advanced BIM -based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape

-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit enables electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape Engineers and designers can work in one environment to develop designs that adhere to local and regional codes and standards

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today unveiled Advanced Electrical Design™ for Autodesk® Revit® at the Autodesk University conference. Schneider Electric formed BIM Electrical Corp. as result of its strategic partnership with Autodesk, a global leader in design and make technology, to bring this advanced BIM-based electrical design solution that integrates directly with Revit, creating a more complete and robust BIM solution that connects teams, data, and workflows across the entire electrical and new energy landscape project lifecycle.

This alliance leverages our sustainability expertise to offer Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit Tweet this Schneider Electric launches new advanced BIM-based electrical engineering design solution for Revit, enabling electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape.

With 40% of energy in 2040 expected to come from renewable sources, electrical engineers require new digital tools to help boost operational efficiency and sustainability efforts. This solution provides not only well-established core design and analysis functionality, but also breakthrough functionality that simplifies electrical planning, design and analysis to meet customers' needs with a BIM-based, unified engineer-to-designer solution, focused on high performance and sustainable electrical distribution systems design.

"Our alliance leverages Schneider Electric's global engineering and sustainability expertise to offer Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit, enabling electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for Electricity 4.0 in the new energy landscape," said Daniel Stonecipher, VP, Chief Product Officer eCAD at Schneider Electric. "Advanced Electrical Design for Revit is a prime example of how industry leaders can work together to provide greater value to each user and contribute to solve the energy challenge."

"Together with Schneider Electric, we aim to empower electrical engineers to drive long-term digital transformation that results in more sustainable and energy efficient buildings," said Nicolas Mangon, Vice President of AEC Industry Strategy at Autodesk. "Advanced Electrical Design for Revit extends the benefits of BIM to electrical engineers and designers, streamlining how they work and adding deep engineering capabilities in the BIM-based workflows. This new comprehensive and connected workflow improves execution, reduces project timelines, and controls costs."

This all-in-one electrical design solution assists electrical engineers and designers in four key areas to help in their electrical planning process:

Plan: Layout power sources, equipment and loads of a project's electrical system using the new drag-and-drop diagram with high-level calculations Analyze: Analyze the total demand loads of each subsection of an electrical system, including distributed energy system modelling, and save time with built in regional code-based calculation recommendations. Optimize: Update across your energy design and ensure proper equipment sizing; data automatically update across diagram workplaces synchronizing your electrical plan Document: Easily generate reports like load letters or cable schedule using automated real-time calculations

"As an electrical designer, I'm always identifying opportunities that will improve electrical workflows and leverage my time across all phases of a project. I'm proud to be meaningfully involved in the early stages and creation of the Advanced Electrical Design software for Autodesk Revit, as it's already filling gaps in my day-to-day workflow and will be impactful to others in the industry," said April Kane, Electrical Designer at Gresham Smith. "I am excited to be an early adopter of the advanced electrical software and help shape this for future releases for my industry peers while strengthening the relationship between Gresham Smith, Autodesk and Schneider Electric."

The advanced BIM-based electrical design solution allows electrical engineers to boost project efficiency by getting a head start on planning and load analysis before a physical model is even provided. Customers can then utilize that same data during project design and analysis, saving time, reducing errors and lessening redundancies. This increase in project design efficiency and productivity is also key for the construction sector that is expected to expand in coming years.

"Autodesk brings its digital and software expertise while Schneider Electric brings its knowledge from the physical world, merging their respective leadership to deliver an advanced BIM-based solution that benefits any BIM professional looking to make informed decisions when accessing renewable sources of energy," added Marc Nezet, SVP Energy Management Software Transformation, Schneider Electric.

Together, Schneider Electric and Autodesk are paving a way forward, driving long-term digital transformation and advancing users' Electricity 4.0 journeys. The Advanced Electrical Design for Revit solution will empower electrical engineers to design low voltage electrical systems more easily, a critical feature in coming years as we work towards a more sustainable future.

To learn more about Advanced Electrical Design visit our booth #CON150 at Autodesk University or visit https://bim-electric.com. Purchases can be made through Schneider Electric.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog



Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #BIM #REVIT #ElectricalDesign #AU2022

SOURCE Schneider Electric