Schneider Electric Makes Residential Energy Management Smarter with Second Generation of Wiser Energy

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the second generation of its Wiser Energy™ System, an integrated monitoring system for residential homes that provides insights into activity and energy use. Through a new partnership with Sense, whose intelligent home energy technology interprets the power usage and activity of devices in the home, Wiser Energy will provide real-time, easy-to-understand, actionable data to help homeowners make their homes greener, more efficient and wiser.

In using the Square D edition of the Sense App, Wiser Energy provides homeowners with the knowledge they need to keep their homes safe and efficient.

"Today's energy costs are continuing to rise, so now it is even more important than ever to give homeowners more control over their energy use," said Christopher Keefe, Future Offer Manager Schneider Electric. "The second generation of Wiser Energy does just that. By providing homeowners easy-to-interpret, real-time access to energy data, they will be empowered to take control of their energy usage, improve their efficiency and maximize their savings. Additionally, homeowners will achieve peace of mind by understanding what is happening inside their home from anywhere. We are excited to make our customers' homes safer and smarter."

Smart home activation and optimization made easy

The second generation of Wiser Energy extends the power of the smart home with enhanced capabilities. With Wiser Energy homeowners can:

Give their home a voice: Homeowners can track the activities of individual devices in the home and set custom alerts to notify them when something turns on/off, or if anything unusual is happening.

Homeowners can track the activities of individual devices in the home and set custom alerts to notify them when something turns on/off, or if anything unusual is happening. Enable aging in place: Simplify daily, independent life for an aging population while providing peace of mind to loved ones and caretakers that electrical systems and appliances are working safely.

Simplify daily, independent life for an aging population while providing peace of mind to loved ones and caretakers that electrical systems and appliances are working safely. Optimize solar installations: With hundreds of thousands of new-construction solar builds in California by 2020, homeowners can rest assured they're maximizing the return on their investments with real-time solar monitoring capabilities and analysis.

Wiser Energy will soon be available through Square D distributors, online and at local retailers. Wiser Energy is easy to install in any home's electrical panel with simple step-by-step instructions.

For more information, please visit www. schneider-electric.us/wiser-energy .

