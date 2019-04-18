Schneider Electric Named as Finalist in Five Categories at the 2019 DCS Awards

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named as a finalist in five categories at the DCS Awards 2019.

The awards for which the company has been nominated span their broad expertise in industry-leading physical infrastructure solutions, including their EcoStruxure Ready™ Smart-UPS with Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) UPS, HyperPod™ rack-ready data centre pod architecture and Cloud-based Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, EcoStruxure IT Expert.

Customer endorsements detailing the value of Schneider Electric's products and Channel Partnerships are also demonstrated through two nominations for UK colocation service provider IP House. Located at the edge of London's financial district, IP House have chosen to utilize a number of products from Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers™ architecture, including Symmetra™ MW UPS, StruxureWare for Data Centers™ DCIM software and EcoStruxure IT Expert™.

The categories in which Schneider Electric are named as a finalist are:

Data Centre Power Innovation of the Year – Smart-UPS™ with Li-Ion

Smart-UPS™ with Li-Ion Data Centre Intelligent Automation and Management Innovation of the Year – EcoStruxure IT Expert

EcoStruxure IT Expert Data Centre Physical Connectivity Innovation of the Year – HyperPod

HyperPod Data Centre ICT Management Innovation of the Year – EcoStruxure IT Expert

EcoStruxure IT Expert Data Centre Managed Services Innovation of the Year – EcoStruxure IT Expert

Additional categories in which Schneider Electric solutions are named include:

New Design/Build Data Centre Project of the Year – IP House deploys Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers Architecture

IP House deploys Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers Architecture Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade/Refresh Project of the Year – IP House deploys Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers Architecture

"Schneider Electric's continuous focus on innovation enables today's businesses to deploy high-performance data centre solutions rapidly, efficiently and cost-effectively," said Marc Garner Vice President Secure Power, Schneider Electric UK&I. "Whether on-premise or at the edge of the network, the connected products, edge control, apps and analytics within our EcoStruxure architecture, combined with our diverse channel partnerships, help customers to drive resilience, uptime and manage their assets with unbeatable reliability."

HyperPod is a rack ready system designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks; it is the only solution of its kind available in the market today. Its innovative pod architecture is engineered to support all of today's rack types, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment. It enables pre-populated IT racks to be rolled into place, which significantly reduces the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

Smart-UPS with Lithium-Ion is a single-phase UPS that fulfills the need for greater resilience, simplified maintenance and lower cost of ownership. Its longer battery life, built-in smart management systems and smaller size make it particularly suitable for applications serving the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge computing.

EcoStruxure IT Expert™ is the industry's first vendor-neutral, Data Centre Management as a Service (DMaaS) architecture. It provides global visibility from anywhere at any time on any connected device and delivers data-driven insights into critical IT assets, allowing customers to mitigate risks and reduce downtime. The software presents a key opportunity to strengthen customer relationships by delivering insight into the functioning and efficiency of compute facilities, while offering higher availability and potentially lowered service costs as new capabilities are added through the software and connected applications.

Voting for the DCS awards is closes on May 3rd 2019. To vote for Schneider Electric, please visit https://dcsawards.com/vote.

