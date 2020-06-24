Schneider Electric Named HPE Momentum Edge Partner of the Year 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has been named HPE Momentum Edge Partner of the Year 2020. Schneider Electric is the first company to be recognized by HPE in the newly-added category.

At the HPE Partner Growth Summit Virtual Experience, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the winners of the 2020 HPE Partner of the Year Awards. These channel partners from across the partner ecosystem have been awarded for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, focus on growth and innovation, and professional achievements.

"We are proud to be recognized for our collaborative efforts in bringing Commercial and Industrial Edge together with Operational Technologies for the benefits of our customers," said Chris Hanley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Global Channels and Alliances, Schneider Electric. "We look forward to growing this critical relationship with HPE to continue developing innovative new solutions that empower our customers to leverage the Edge for their businesses."

Schneider Electric and HPE first announced their partnership in 2016 to produce a joint architecture for micro data center solutions to power the intelligent edge. Both companies were aligned in leveraging the opportunity for tremendous benefits by moving computing to the network edge but recognized that there were no offers or supply chain in place.

Since partnering in 2016, the companies have worked together to produce the HPE Edge Centers originally in 42U and 23U sizes, and now including the newly-introduced 6U. These integrated, standardized and repeatable solutions are designed with IT – servers, storage and networking – and physical infrastructure – rack enclosures, UPS, PDU, security and environmental monitoring. EcoStruxure IT and HPE OneView working together offering integrated remote management software with automated workload management that moves the workloads and virtual servers around to increase resiliency and availability. These also provide the benefits of predictive analytics to decrease failures, leading to higher uptime and increased efficiency.

"I'm proud to recognize our channel partners who raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is dedicated to enabling our partners with tools and solutions that will spark innovation in their own business. By collaborating and growing together, we are able to deliver the outcomes our customers need to prosper."

For more information, please visit www.se.com/us.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog | SETV

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure

SOURCE Schneider Electric