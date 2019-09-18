Schneider Electric named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, was honored today by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in being named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production. This award reflects Schneider Electric's focus on our workforce and culture that positively impacts its employees, shareholders, and the community, while enhancing employee engagement and pride within our team.

The importance of this recognition is based on its grounding in the feedback from our own employees. In fact, 85 percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of our organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, our Company's values, and the effectiveness of our leaders.

"We are proud to receive this honor because it represents the feedback of our team in the US. We believe in building an inclusive culture, and it's great to see our team recognize that in their experience here," said Aamir Paul, US President, Schneider Electric. "We have made great progress in important areas, including diversity, pay equity, and sustainability, and are seeing the benefits in recruiting and retaining the best and brightest to work with us over the long term."

To determine the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 150,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the Manufacturing & Production industry. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. Schneider Electric received the #8 ranking on this year's list.

"Manufacturing & Production companies in the US are facing dynamic forces shaping industry market conditions – such as a potential trade war and skilled talent shortages," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Amidst this escalated insecurity, organizations like Schneider Electric stand out from the crowd, overcoming competitive conditions through intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 33,000 employees working in the Manufacturing & Production industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

