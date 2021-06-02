Schneider Electric North America's CEO & President Joins Qmerit's Board of Directors to Help Drive Electrification Efforts

Business leaders all over the world are seeking to demonstrate commitments to renewable energy . Executives in the energy sector are uniquely positioned to spearhead this transition, bringing actionable operational perspectives to this effort. However, Annette Clayton stands out even in this group, combining a deep understanding of energy, supply chains and the automotive industry.

Clayton currently serves as the CEO and President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric. She drives business strategy in an operating region with 30,000 employees that generated over $8.8 billion in sales throughout 2020. In addition, Annette Clayton:

Led Schneider Electric's multi-billion-dollar Global Supply Chain operation upon her arrival in 2011 through 2019, managing supply chains across 207 manufacturing factories and 98 distribution centers in 44 countries.

Transformed Dell's fulfillment model and oversaw their manufacturing in the Americas as well as their order management and care operations on 20 sites in 16 countries.

Served in senior roles for the General Motors Corporation in a variety of production, engineering and management positions between 1983 and 2006.

Chairs the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and is on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers. Further, she serves on the boards of AlphaStruxure and Uplight, both of which aim to accelerate clean energy transformation.

As a change leader in renewable energy, she can advise on technology, operations, productivity and strategic partnerships.

"As more consumers and small businesses consider buying electric vehicles, Qmerit has the winning formula when it comes to understanding the infrastructure required to electrify them and to do so in a sustainable manner," said Annette Clayton, CEO & President, Schneider Electric North America. "I'm eager to share my insights with the Qmerit team and CEO Tracy Price, as they work to deliver customer value while achieving their ambitions in a market that is poised for growth."

Qmerit, as a leader in driving electrification efforts in residential and small business markets, is positioned to benefit from Clayton's expertise. Moreover, her established business relationships with electrical manufacturers and energy leaders can lead to new developments in the EV transition market.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have Annette joining our board of directors. Her pioneering ambition with the first electric car at GM is coming to fruition with Qmerit's automotive customers and our ability to deliver our [email protected] program at scale for electric vehicle owners in North America, as well as other electrification technologies to the markets we serve," said Tracy K. Price, Founder & CEO, Qmerit.

