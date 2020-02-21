Schneider Electric products win six prestigious iF DESIGN AWARDS

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has received six accolades for product design at the world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD, which is considered the world reference for product design. The annual iF DESIGN AWARD, which began in 1953, gathers the world's foremost design experts, who evaluate products and services around five main criteria - innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility (carbon footprint, social impact etc.), and positioning. In January 2020, 78 of experts judged more than 7200 products in seven categories: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept and service design.

Six iF DESIGN AWARDS for Schneider products

Products designed to make the world a better place

"We are proud that our products have been distinguished in a competition as distinguished as the iF DESIGN AWARD," said Philippe Delorme, Schneider Electric Executive Vice-President, Energy Management. "It confirms the high product conception, design and safety qualities of our products, and reflects our desire to innovate for the good of the environment and of society."

An example of these design values is the Mobiya Lite, an off-grid rechargeable lamp with solar panel due to go on the market in mid-2020. The Mobiya Lite was designed to meet the needs of the three billion people worldwide who do not have regular access to energy. The lamp also acts as a portable battery for recharging mobile phones, has versatile mounting positions allowing it to be used effectively in most conditions, and can be safely used by children. In the same category, the Thorsman LED Work brings together robustness and lightness, as well as security for both the internal functioning of the lamp and for users. The Thorsman was distinguished with an iF gold award, given to just 75 entries.

Innovation and responsibility at the heart of Schneider Electric's strategy

To design, develop, industrialize and distribute these products, Schneider Electric employees refer to the company's Design & Ergonomics Notebook, which reflects the philosophy of Nobel Prize winning designer Simon Herbert that "design must change existing situations and transform them into preferable situations".

Accordingly, the Design & Ergonomics Notebook sets out the "nine keys" guideline for all product conception: philosophy, target, functionality, user interface, forms, architecture, materials and finishes, colors and graphics. These keys complement Schneider Electric's universal brand attributes: connectivity, sustainability (to sustain customer resources and help them lower CO2 emissions), efficiency, reliability and safety.

