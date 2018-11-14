Schneider Electric releases EcoStruxure Power 2.0 with comprehensive ISO Certification, compliant with latest Cybersecurity Standards and protecting Critical Power Assets with Thermal Monitoring

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced enhancements to EcoStruxure™ Power, the digital energy management system built on market-leading connected products, edge control software and advisor services. The latest EcoStruxure Power 2.0 architecture is fully certified to ISO energy management standards and compliant to IEC cyber-security standards. New features make low and medium voltage power distribution simpler, safer, and farther reaching for building, industry, and data center customers.

"All businesses today are committing to improved efficiency and uptime, while reducing risks, such as electrical fires, by meeting the latest standards and regulations," explained Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President Building & IT Division. "As the market's most comprehensive IoT and digital power management architecture, EcoStruxure Power's frequent system releases continue to deliver more value from sensor-to-edge-to-cloud and improve our customer's energy performance."

At Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit in Atlanta, GA on November 13 - 14, 2018 more than 1,200 clients, experts, and partners will discover the latest developments and new applications of the EcoStruxure Power architecture.

Extension of ISO Certification to incorporate new depth of data management

The latest EcoStruxure Power architecture has obtained ISO50001, ISO50002 and ISO50006 certification making it the first comprehensive digital power management system to receive this internationally-recognized endorsement. Conformity to these ISO standards, supports customers to use energy more efficiently bringing associated cost savings, through comprehensive energy data management.

Compliance to IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity standard

Today's IoT applications for electrical distribution and industrial control systems require IEC cybersecurity compliance. EcoStruxure Power's edge control solutions are leading the field in incorporating IEC 62443-4-2 security assurance. Schneider Electric promotes a holistic security approach to safeguard, assess, monitor and manage customer systems.



Fire-preventative Thermal Monitoring applications

EcoStruxure Power's unique, fully integrated sensor-to-edge-to-cloud solution prevents electrical fires by continuously monitoring temperature rises for MV & LV power systems. The solution is a safer, more cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional IR thermography. Trends and alerts support predictive maintenance strategies.



Rapid Power Events analysis

EcoStruxure Power's event analysis tools make it easier than ever to get to the root cause faster through user-friendly interfaces. Simpler and deeper data analysis covering all devices and consolidated information improve power system operation reliability.

Comprehensive Microgrid solutions

In the new energy landscape, microgrids are critical for facilities with intensifying requirements for resilience, sustainability, and cost savings. The latest EcoStruxure Power architecture uses EcoStruxure Microgrid Operation to manage the network, the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and the protection systems for increased microgrid stability and efficiency. Such facilities oversee their microgrid control with EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert and Power SCADA Operation in both islanded or normal operating mode.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On



Discover EcoStruxure

Hashtags: #DigitalEconomy #EcoStruxure #InnovationSummit #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Instagram

Schneider Electric Blog

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

